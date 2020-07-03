Chicago Issues Coronavirus Emergency Travel Order to People in These States

Chicago issued an emergency travel order for people entering the city from overvoltage states in COVID-19 cases, as the new virus spikes at new hot spots across the country.

"To preserve the gains Chicago has made, we are issuing an Emergency Travel Order directing travelers entering or returning to Chicago from states experiencing an increase in new COVID-19 cases to quarantine for a period of 14 days, "wrote Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a tweet

The order, which takes effect on Monday, requires travelers from these states to be quarantined for 14 days:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Officials from the Chicago Department of Public Health said the previous states have a significant degree of spread of COVID-19 throughout the community, registering more than 15 new cases per 100,000 resident inhabitants, per day, over the course of a moving average. seven days.

ABC7 reported that the order will remain in effect until further notice and that those in violation could face fines of between $ 100 and $ 500 per day, up to $ 7,000.

Chicago on Thursday reported 869 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 additional deaths. The total number of positive cases in Illinois is approximately 144,882, including 6,987 deaths.

The order follows a joint travel notice from Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.