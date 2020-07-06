Chicago Mayor Blames Coronavirus In Part Of City's Murder Rate

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot cited the coronavirus pandemic as a contributing factor to a recent spike in shootings in her city.

When asked by CNN's Omar Jiménez why the shootings increased 40 percent over the past year and homicides increased more than 30 percent, Lighfoot said: "All of these forces are coming together at the same time and making it very difficult. The public safety ecosystem that is not just law enforcement, but local, community based, they too have been hit hard by COVID and are now just getting back online and getting back on their feet. "

The shootings killed 18 people in Chicago the last weekend in June, including two children and a teenager. During the weekend of July 4, more than 67 people were shot and at least 13 killed, including a 7-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy.

Lightfoot's comments echoed those of New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who blamed a surge in weekend violence on the coronavirus pandemic while defending the city's police reforms and vowing to keep the city of New York "the safest big city in America".

Shootings over the holiday weekend left at least eight dead and more than 44 wounded in the country's largest city.

"I want to talk about what happened this weekend. Many were celebrating, but we saw too much violence, and we have a lot of work to do to address it, "de Blasio said Monday, adding that" there is no single cause for something like this. "

"This is directly related to the coronavirus," de Blasio said. "This is a very serious situation … As we get closer to an increasingly warmer climate, we feel the effects of people being locked up for months, the economy has not restarted, we have a real problem here."

De Blasio promised to "double down" to tackle the violence, which included shootings in Brooklyn, the Bronx and upper Manhattan. He noted that it would require "neighborhood policing" and the cooperation of clergy and elected officials.

"This is all down to work," de Blasio said, adding that the city "has received a very hard hand."

"People are locked up … they don't have the normal things to compromise their lives," he explained. "But we're going to get through it. It's going to be difficult and it will take a lot of work."

President Trump reacted to the shootings in the two cities in a cheep Sunday afternoon.

“The crime numbers for Chicago and New York are way above that. 67 people shot in Chicago, 13 died. The shootings increased significantly in New York, where people demand that @NYGovCuomo AND @NYCMayor act now. Federal government ready, willing and able to help, if asked!