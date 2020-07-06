Chicago pastor on weekend violence, death of 7-year-old boy: "People are afraid to leave home"

Pastor Corey Brooks, founder of the New Beginnings Church in Chicago, told "Fox & Friends" on Monday that something must be done "immediately" to curb violence in the area, resulting in the shooting death of more than a dozen people. during the holiday weekend.

"We can't continue on this path," Brooks, who is also the executive director of Project HOOD, a nonprofit organization with the goal of ending violence and building communities.

During the weekend of July 4, 79 people were shot in Chicago and 15 people were killed, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

When host Steve Doocy asked how he explains "this gigantic number of shots," Brooks said, "You have a lot of guys, young men, young men who are illegal gun owners."

"Not only are they illegal gun owners, but they are shooting each other," he continued. "They are wreaking havoc on our community and they are causing a lot of destruction and, unfortunately, as a result of their destruction, they are shooting children." Innocent bystanders are being shot. "

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that 11 of the weekend's victims were minors with two of the boys, including a 7-year-old girl identified by her family and the Cook County Coroner's Office as Natalia Wallace, succumbing to his wounds.

“It hurts me that my youngest daughter is no longer here, that I can't talk to her, hug her, tell her anything, bedtime stories. Anything, "Nathan Wallace, Natalia's father, said Sunday. She was reportedly shot dead at a July 4 party on Chicago's West Side.

Wallace was playing on a sidewalk around 7 p.m. Saturday when three men stepped out of a white car and fired more than 20 rounds toward the people organizing the party, a group that included many children, the Chicago Sun-Times reported, citing police. Wallace was hit in the forehead and a 32-year-old man was injured, according to the newspaper.

"People are afraid to leave the house," said Brooks.

He added: "People are very scared, they are afraid to walk (in) the street, they are afraid of going to the store, they are afraid of going to the playgrounds and it is very unfortunate."

Brooks noted that "in 2012, The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the block we live in was the most dangerous block in Chicago, but I am happy to say that we had no shootings this weekend and that is because of work, like our nonprofit Project HOOD, which is going out and doing the work that needs to be done to make sure we stop the violence. "

President Trump reacted to the shootings in two major cities, including Chicago, in a tweet on Sunday night.

"The crime numbers for Chicago and New York are far above," he wrote, adding that "the Federal Government (is) ready, willing and able to help, if requested!

Doocy asked Brooks if he believes the Chicago mayor should accept the president's offer.

"I am in favor of whatever it takes to stop the violence," Brooks replied. "Whatever it takes to save a life."

"I think sometimes we have to go beyond our pride in feeling inadequate and just come to understand that (we have to) do whatever it takes to save the lives of people in our city," he continued. "That is exactly what needs to be done."

"So if they bring in the feds, they bring in the military or anyone who helps us make sure we can get rid of this violence, I am in favor, whatever it takes," he continued.

Brooks also noted that "unfortunately people will leave and move out of town because they simply cannot risk allowing their children to be shot and killed."

"It is too much to deal with," he said.