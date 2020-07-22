Chicago police warned of shooting possibility: report

Chicago police were reportedly warned that there could be a retaliation at the funeral service that was the site of Tuesday's mass shooting that wounded at least 14.

CBS Chicago, citing unidentified sources, reported that police assigned a patrol car in the funeral service for Donnie Weathersby. The report says Weathersby, 31, was killed on July 14 and the funeral at Rhodes Funeral Services was expected to draw a large crowd.

The Chicago Police Department did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News seeking comment.

Fox 32 Chicago reported that a black vehicle opened fire when the crowd left the funeral home and at least one of them began to return fire. The Fox 32 report also reported that a squadron was assigned to monitor the funeral due to its size.