CHOP shooting in Seattle autonomous zone kills man and seriously injures boy





"When investigators arrived, they found a white Jeep Cherokee riddled with bullet holes on 12th Avenue," said Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, according to CNN affiliate KIRO.

"We were told that there were two men inside the vehicle, and they had both been shot."

The two occupants were taken to the Harborview Medical Center in critical condition between 3:15 and 3:30 a.m. (6:15 and 6:30 a.m. ET), hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg told CNN.

The man later died and the 14-year-old boy remains in critical condition, the hospital said.