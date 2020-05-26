Chris Evans says his anxiety almost prevented him from playing Captain America

Chris Evans & # 39; Captain America It was the heart and soul of the MCU during its first three phases, and its legacy will live long in its future. It's hard to imagine anyone else wearing red, white, and blue wielding that iconic shield, but Evans has now opened up about how he almost turned down his most famous role due to anxiety.

Honestly speaking about The Chatter Awards Podcast, the Defending Jacob Star revealed that he was unsure about playing Steve Rogers because he was concerned that it would force him to adopt a more public persona. He then described the suffering of "mini panic attacks" on the set of 2011 Puncture, the photo he was taking when that fateful call Cap came from Marvel.

It was the first time I started having mini panic attacks on set. I really started to think, "I'm not sure if this (acting) is the right thing for me, I'm not sure if I feel as healthy as I should feel."

Fortunately, the persistence of Kevin Feige and his team would finally pay off, and Evans of course made his debut as the crashed super soldier in Captain America the First Avenger. However, the actor admitted that his nerves almost overcame him while filming that movie.

Fortunately for Evans, when work began on the first Avengers photo, found a source of support in the form of Chris Hemsworth. Both actors were in the same boat as strangers on the side of established Hollywood heavyweights like Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson, and they helped each other through the experience.

It was nice to have Chris Hemsworth around because he was having it too. I mean, at that time Downey & # 39; s Downey and Scarlett’s Scarlett (Johansson). And (Mark) Ruffalo and (Jeremy) Renner, at the time, were also crushing him. Hemsworth and I were very new and we had freelancers as well, so I think we shared our anxiety, and at least that made it a little more comforting.

Evans clearly took it easy from there as he endorsed the role of Cap and has acted as a key ambassador for the franchise, not to mention how comfortable he looks in the spotlight these days.

Although it's hard to imagine anyone else like Captain AmericaThis is something fans will have to get used to, as Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson is set to grab the shield at the upcoming Disney + show. The hawk and the winter soldier. Does that mean we've seen the latest from Steve Rogers in the MCU? Who knows, but here we hope it will appear in at least one cameo in the future.