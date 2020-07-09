Chris Pratt's wife Katherine Schwarzenegger quarantines the actor: 'I'm learning a lot'

Katherine Schwarzenegger is kept in quarantine.

The 30-year-old expectant mother has taken refuge on the spot with her husband, actor Chris Pratt, whom she married last year, and recently revealed to Entertainment Tonight what they have been up to while preparing for their baby. come.

Despite the stress of giving birth during the coronavirus pandemic, Schwarzenegger said she has kept herself busy staying connected to fans and loved ones.

"I think number 1, just surrounding yourself with loved ones, in a safe way, obviously has been nice," Schwarzenegger told the outlet. "And then being able to do things like (go live) to stay connected. I think the blessing in this is that we have the ability to continue connecting with people, whether it's on FaceTime or Instagram Lives, and to be doing entertaining, educational things. and funny ".

The author has also been a busy bee in the house.

"I have also organized a lot in my house, because I like that everything looks really clean and tidy," he said. "Learning to organize your own fridge and pantry, those are all the things that definitely keep me calm in this crazy moment; this crazy and unpredictable time."

Another hobby Schwarzenegger has gotten into is baking.

"I have been baking a lot, and I would say that my husband has been cooking a lot. I have been baking this granola, which I receive most of the requests from my family," she said. "I'd say a lot of our time is definitely spent in the kitchen."

Of course, Schwarzenegger is having a good time with Pratt, 41, while he's in the kitchen.

"For me, learning a lot. For Chris, teaching me a lot," he explained. "It's been really fun. It's like a glimmer of hope to be able to have more experience in the kitchen, and also to be able to spend time with your loved ones in this quarantine. So it's been a fun part."

Spending time cooking and baking has been aligned with Schwarzenegger's New Year's resolution, which he said was "to get more comfortable in the kitchen while cooking."

"I've always loved baking, but I definitely wanted to learn more in the kitchen department. And learn simple, non-intimidating recipes," he said.

He has also learned some useful tricks that will definitely be worth it once you have an extra mouth to feed.

"You really can have a day of meal preparation and planning for your entire week and everyone is in charge," Schwarzenegger told the store. "It makes being in the kitchen a lot more fun, especially since I'm a weirdo, so it helps."