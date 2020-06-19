Citing nineteenth-century tax benefits and promises, six richmond residents sue to keep Lee high

The new lawsuit, filed by six residents who own properties on Richmond & # 39; s Monument Avenue, claims that the removal of the statue would adversely affect the plaintiffs by nullifying the neighborhood's status as a National Historic Landmark district, resulting in "the loss of favorable tax treatment and the reduction of property values."

"Plaintiffs will also suffer injuries as a result of the loss of invaluable artwork in their neighborhood and the degradation of the internationally recognized avenue on which they reside," the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit, filed in the Richmond Circuit Court, says the removal of the statue would also violate the 1890 memorial deed, which stipulates that the Commonwealth of Virginia "shall keep the statue and pedestal and land circle perpetually sacred for the purpose. monumental to which they have been devoted and that [Virginia] will keep faithfully and lovingly protect, "according to court documents.

Patrick McSweeny, an attorney for Monument Avenue residents, confirmed to CNN that they had filed a lawsuit, but declined to comment on the substance of the lawsuit.