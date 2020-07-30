Civil rights icon John funeral & # 39; s funeral

A military honor guard carries Representative John Lewis' coffin to Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on July 30. Brynn Anderson / AP

People will gather today at Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary for a "celebration of life" in honor of the late Representative John Lewis.

After the service, Lewis will be buried in the South-View Cemetery.

There have been commemorative events celebrating Lewis' life and legacy throughout the week. Over the weekend, services were held in Troy, Alabama, his hometown. His body also traveled across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, where he helped lead the 1965 march for voting rights.

On Monday, Lewis's body was taken to Washington, DC, where lawmakers paid their final respects. He became the first black lawmaker to lie in the state at the United States Capitol Rotunda.