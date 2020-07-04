CNN despises Mount Rushmore as & # 39; monument of two slave owners & # 39; after exalting his & # 39; majesty & # 39; in 2016

A CNN reporter on Friday described Mount Rushmore "a monument to two slave owners" located on stolen land before President Trump's visit to the national monument.

Grabien's founder and editor Tom Elliot tweeted a clip of correspondent Leyla Santiago's report in which he spoke about Trump's planned comments.

"President Trump will be on Mount Rushmore, where he will be standing in front of a monument to two slave owners and on land that got rid of Native Americans," he said. "I have been told that he will focus on the effort to 'tear down the history of our country'."

TRUMP TO ACCUSE THE & # 39; LEFT MOVEMENT & # 39; OF & # 39; TOTALITARY BEHAVIOR & # 39; IN THE RUSHMORE MOUNTING OBSERVATIONS

However, in 2016, a CNN reporter described Mount Rushmore as a "monument to four great American presidents" while recounting a story about a visit to the monument by then-presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

"This is our country at its best," Sanders said at the time. "What an incredible achievement."

The voice of the unidentified reporter can be heard speaking of the "majesty of the moment".

"Just for achievement and beauty, you really feel very proud to be an American," added Sanders.

The 2016 clip was tweeted on Friday by The Intercept journalist Glenn Greenwald.

Representations of four American presidents – George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln – are carved out of the side of the mountain in the Black Hills. Washington and Jefferson had slaves during their lives.

Fox News contacted CNN about the discrepancy, but did not receive a response to a request for comment.