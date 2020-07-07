Coronavirus, & # 39; non-compliance & # 39; forces some Florida bar owners to close a second time

ORLANDO, Fla. – It's a Monday through Friday afternoon, and Matty Bullitt can be found at one of his three bars in downtown Orlando, tidying up the space.

If you listen carefully you can be heard muttering about how the rock glasses don't look clean enough or how the back wall behind the bar seems too messy and unprofessional.

In the span of more than a decade, the meticulous former waiter has made his way to the manager and then to the owner. What started as a way to earn a little extra money has become his livelihood.

"And you're looking at the rest," Bullitt said with a beaming smile. "It's the American dream, I guess!"

But for now, the dream is on hold. There is no ice behind the bar. There is no live music act reserved for the evening. And despite Bullitt's best efforts to make the room look quaint, there is no plan to host any guests.

On June 26, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (FDBPR) announced that they are "suspending local alcohol consumption in bars across the state," according to a tweet from the organization's website.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, explained the same day that the move was being made because too many bars had knowingly violated the social distancing and capacity patterns related to the coronavirus.

“When people follow the guidelines, we have not had any problems. He has had no problem, "DeSantis said." The reason DVPR took this (action) is because there were people who were not following it. There has been widespread non-compliance. "

In recent weeks, Florida has seen a massive increase in coronavirus cases, with more than 20,000 counted on Independence Day weekend alone.

After the initial closure of the coronavirus ended, Bullitt says he was able to get approximately three weeks of business at 50 percent capacity. But the new mandate, which applies to all bars that generate more than 50 percent of their income from alcohol sales, has forced it to close each of its three bars.

Again.

"It means that we cannot provide for our families, it means that we cannot earn money," Bullitt said. "It means we have to tell our staff that they cannot earn money."

While Bullitt says that he and his staff have taken all necessary precautions, not everyone in his industry has. Videos have appeared across the country showing crowded places in the midst of the pandemic, and DeSantis argues that officials have seen similar problems in the Sunshine State.

Fox 35 in Orlando reports that the FDBPR withdrew the liquor license from a local pub after discovering "flagrant violations" regarding the enforcement of coronavirus security measures.

"I think it is unfortunate that there are always a few people who don't obey the rules that can make it difficult for everyone," Carol Dover, executive director of the Florida Restaurant and Accommodation Association, told Fox News. She notes that she has seen firsthand several bars and restaurants that ignore the state's safety guidelines, although the vast majority have complied.

As a result of the site's alcohol ban, Dover believes the industry will suffer greatly and will have to rely on take-away alcohol sales and "creative" promotions to generate income in the meantime.

Still, Dover supports the state's decision to help contain the spread and is warning restaurant owners to make sure they are aware of its precautions.

"If (the restaurants) don't think they are going to be in the same position if these numbers keep going up, they are wrong," Dover said. "They have to obey the rules."

Due to the spread of COVID-19, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Giménez announced that restaurants will have to return just to bring and close their dining rooms.

Dr. Jay Wolfson, senior associate dean for health policy and practice at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine, says that bars that ignore the guidelines for social distancing and capacity create the perfect environment for the spread of coronavirus.

"The closer you are to more people over a long period of time, especially in a close environment, the greater the chance that the virus can be transmitted," Wolfson explained. "This is how it works."

Wolfson, who acknowledges that such mandates can have serious consequences for business and mental health, believes the state has made the right decision.

"This has been a horror story," said Wolfson. "And the only way we can get out of this is by being vigilant and responsible. Meanwhile, there will be collateral damage. It will be painful. And then, as a community, (we must) work together to help each other. ”

"We all want to go out, and bars are a great place to socialize, but many of our behaviors, at least in the short term until we learn more about (this disease) will have to be subject to discipline: the discipline of being good citizens and recognizing that there are many things that we don't know. "

At the moment, Wolfson emphasized the importance of wearing a mask while in public as part of a "social contract" to protect members of the community.

Bullitt, on the other hand, understands that some bar owners have been reckless, but believes it is wrong to punish those who have followed the rules.

"In all industries, there will be some bad apples. But, that is no reason to shut down the entire industry," Bullitt said. "You would think that the right steps would be to find the culprits, find out who is breaking the guidelines, and close them individually. But painting that broad outline together is simply not fair."

Between each of its three locations, Bullitt says it has more than 60 full-time and part-time employees affected by the shutdown. At this point, you have no idea when it will be able to work again.

"We are told that we cannot operate at all and we have absolutely no response to what the future holds." Therefore, we cannot tell our staff when they can go back to work or when they can start earning money again, "Bullitt said." The unknown is the worst part of everything. "