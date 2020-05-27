Coronavirus can infect, inflame thyroid





By E.J. Mundell

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, May 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) – An Italian teenager may be the first known case of a painful thyroid infection caused by the new coronavirus, doctors report.

A research team from Pisa, in northern Italy, said the 18-year-old woman's thyroid felt sore and enlarged a few weeks after testing positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus in late February. The condition, called thyroiditis, disappeared completely within a week after she was treated with the steroid prednisone.

Still, doctors believe that "doctors should be alerted to the possibility of this additional clinical manifestation" related to the new coronavirus, study leader Dr. Francesco Latrofa, an endocrinologist at the University Hospital of Pisa, said in a statement. release of the Endocrine. Society. He and his colleagues published the findings May 21 in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

"COVID-19 continues to show us many surprises," said thyroid expert Dr. David Hiltzik, director of head and neck surgery at Staten Island University Hospital in New York City. "It has been shown to manifest in so many different organ systems throughout the body, so it is not surprising that the thyroid joins many other areas that have been affected by the disease."

"Fortunately, thyroiditis is easily treatable and should not be a cause for great concern," added Hiltzik, who was not involved in the new research. That being said, if a patient had the virus and has new neck pain, they should be evaluated. "

In the case of the Italian woman, on February 28, she underwent a nasal swab test for the new coronavirus for the first time, because her father had previously been hospitalized with COVID-19. The test was positive, but at first she only experienced mild, transient respiratory symptoms.

However, on March 17, he visited the clinic in Pisa again with fever, palpitations and neck pain. The neck pain worsened and her thyroid gland was painful and enlarged, doctors said.

Tests confirmed thyroiditis. The patient received prednisone, which alleviated neck pain and fever within two days. Any other remaining symptoms decreased within a week.

Continued

Latrofa and his group noted that thyroiditis has been observed with a myriad of infections, including mumps, Epstein-Barr, hepatitis E, and HIV, so its onset with SARS-CoV-2 is not entirely surprising. But to their knowledge, this is the first case related to the new coronavirus.

Dr. Minisha Sood is an endocrinologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. Reading the Italian findings, he said it was "a classic presentation of post-viral thyroiditis, characterized by the onset of neck pain, fever, and high levels of thyroid hormone."

Sood said that due to the intensity of the neck pain the woman was experiencing, her doctors prescribed prednisone. However, in milder cases, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory pain reliever is often prescribed first, with a steroid later if necessary.

In any event, "as an increasing number of post-viral symptoms are attributed to COVID-19 or complications of COVID-19, such as thrombotic events (coagulation), the potential for subacute thyroiditis should not be overlooked," Sood said.

HealthDay WebMD News

Sources

SOURCES: Minisha Sood, M.D., endocrinologist, Lenox Hill Hospital, New York City; David Hiltzik, M.D., director, head and neck surgery, Staten Island University Hospital, New York; May 21, 2020, The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism

Copyright © 2013-2020 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

. (tagsToTranslate) coronavirus (t) covid-19 (t) thyroid (t) pandemic (t) complications of endocrine coronavirus (t)



