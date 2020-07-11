Coronavirus: CDC internal documents warn that complete reopening of schools is "highest risk," New York Times reports







The 69-page document obtained by the Times marked "For Internal Use Only" was among the materials for federal public health response teams deployed at coronavirus hotspots to help local public health officials manage the outbreak, the newspaper reported.

The document was distributed this week, the Times reported, when Trump criticized CDC guidelines on reopening schools and he, Vice President Mike Pence and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos increased pressure on schools to reopen. completely in autumn.

It is unclear if the President saw the CDC document, according to the Times.

CNN has contacted CDC and the White House and has yet to receive a response.

The disclosure of the documents comes as states debate whether to reopen schools amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases. Many school districts in the south, where coronavirus cases are on the rise, begin the school year in just a few weeks. The document, comprised primarily of CDC documents already available to the public, mentions plans to reopen individual states, districts, and schools and universities, identifying some proposals as consistent with the CDC's guidance and criticizing "notable gaps" in other plans. The Times reported. Trump on Wednesday criticized CDC's guidelines for the safe reopening of schools as "very difficult" and "expensive." He wrote on Twitter on Friday that "schools should be open in the fall," arguing that virtual learning is "TERRIBLE" compared to learning at school or on campus. Trump has also threatened to cut federal funds to schools and universities that do not reopen, although he does not have the authority to do so unilaterally. Most of the public school funding, about 90%, comes from state and local governments, while federal funding goes to the country's disadvantaged, low-income, and special education students. During a White House task force briefing on Wednesday, Pence announced that the CDC will issue a new guide on reopening schools next week because "we just don't want the guide to be too harsh." Both he and CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield, a member of the task force, said the agency's recommendations should not be seen as a barrier to children returning to the classroom. Redfield later insisted in media and CNN coronavirus city council interviews on Thursday that the CDC will not publish new guides or change the guides. "I can tell you that those guidelines that we publish are out, and sticking," Redfield told CNN's Anderson Cooper. Redfield said the CDC plans to expand the guidelines by publishing additional documents and tools related to reopening schools, which Pence was referring to in his comments. "But at the end of the day, these orientations are just that: they are orientations, which local schools and districts must incorporate into a practical and real plan that they can put into practice to start getting these young people back to school safely," Redfield said. CDC guidelines for K-12 schools encourage hygiene, the use of cloth face liners, and staying home when appropriate. It also suggests a staggered schedule, a back-up staff plan, modified seating designs to allow for social distancing, physical barriers, and the closure of common spaces. The current guidelines, last updated in May, say the "lowest risk" setting for the Covid-19 spread is virtual-only learning options, while listing full-size in-person classes that lack social distancing as the "highest risk" setting.

