Coronavirus: CDC internal documents warn that complete reopening of schools is "highest risk," New York Times reports

It is unclear if the President saw the CDC document, according to the Times.
CNN has contacted CDC and the White House and has yet to receive a response.
The document, comprised primarily of CDC documents already available to the public, mentions plans to reopen individual states, districts, and schools and universities, identifying some proposals as consistent with the CDC's guidance and criticizing "notable gaps" in other plans. The Times reported.
Trump on Wednesday criticized CDC's guidelines for the safe reopening of schools as "very difficult" and "expensive." He wrote on Twitter on Friday that "schools should be open in the fall," arguing that virtual learning is "TERRIBLE" compared to learning at school or on campus.
During a White House task force briefing on Wednesday, Pence announced that the CDC will issue a new guide on reopening schools next week because "we just don't want the guide to be too harsh."
Both he and CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield, a member of the task force, said the agency's recommendations should not be seen as a barrier to children returning to the classroom.
"I can tell you that those guidelines that we publish are out, and sticking," Redfield told CNN's Anderson Cooper.
Redfield said the CDC plans to expand the guidelines by publishing additional documents and tools related to reopening schools, which Pence was referring to in his comments.
"But at the end of the day, these orientations are just that: they are orientations, which local schools and districts must incorporate into a practical and real plan that they can put into practice to start getting these young people back to school safely," Redfield said.
The current guidelines, last updated in May, say the "lowest risk" setting for the Covid-19 spread is virtual-only learning options, while listing full-size in-person classes that lack social distancing as the "highest risk" setting.
CNN's Betsy Klein and Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.