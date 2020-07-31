Coronavirus news and live updates from around the world

A view of the city center of Rochdale in Greater Manchester, England on July 30. Oli Scarff / AFP / Getty Images

The UK government announced new restrictions in northern England on Thursday "to stop the spread of Covid-19."

"This is in response to a growing trend in the number of cases per 100,000 people in the area," a government statement read Thursday.

People in the following areas will not be able to "mix with other households (other than those in their support bubbles) in private homes or gardens" after the data showed that "transmission between households is a key route of infection in the area, "the government said.

The new measures apply to the areas of:

Greater Manchester

Pendle

Hyndburn

Burnley

Rossendale

Blackburn and Darwen

Bradford

Calderdale

Kirklees

The new rules, which also apply to the city of Leicester in the East Midlands, allow people from these neighborhoods to continue going to bars and pubs, but "two households should not go to hospitality together."

"The spread is mainly due to households coming together and not respecting social distancing. Therefore, as of midnight tonight, people from different households will not be able to meet inside these areas," said the UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock in the statement.

The UK recorded its biggest daily increase in Covid-19 cases in more than a month on Thursday, according to data from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

DHSC reported 846 new cases of coronavirus, the largest increase since June 28 when there were 901 new infections. There were also 38 deaths reported Thursday, compared to 36 deaths on June 28, DHSC data shows.

The government also announced the lifting of restrictions in other local areas, such as Oadby and Wigston, and on August 3, restaurants, cafes, bars and hair salons in Leicester may reopen.

The government also urged anyone celebrating Eid al-Adha this weekend to "follow the new rules and protect those they love."