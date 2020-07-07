Coronavirus pandemic worldwide

The cough has returned, without warning and apparently without reason; also fatigue.It's true, neither of them is as debilitating as when I had the real virus, but they are back.

Like many others, I am now realizing that I am living and suffering from the long tail of Covid-19.

I got infected in mid-April. The onset of symptoms came quickly. Suddenly I noticed that I was feeling very tired and had a new cough. I had the test done and the morning after receiving a phone call from the medical center, I had a positive coronavirus result.

The virus is like a tornado. When it lands, it swirls through the body, causing mayhem, confusion, cough, and damage to every organ it touches. Some will not survive your visit. For those who do, when one is gone, one examines the damage to the human landscape and realizes that it is much greater than previously thought. My symptoms were on the milder side: I never had difficulty breathing, or loss of sense or smell. I was completely tired and always had a "cough", which has now returned.

I've tested negative for the virus and positive for the antibodies, and my doctor says he won't come back. But there are days when I feel yes.

I am also discovering new areas of damage: I have now become incredibly clumsy. I was never the kindest person, no one called me graceful, but my clumsiness is off the charts. If I reach for a glass, or take something out of a closet, I will either hit it or drop it on the floor. I tripped on the sidewalk and flew off. I fall on the furniture. It is as if that part of my brain, which unconsciously adjusts the hand and movement to the obstacles it sees, does not work.

Sometimes there is a feeling of slight confusion. The micro delay in a thought, the hesitation with a word. No one would notice except me.

For those who have not had Covid, or have witnessed the disaster it leaves behind, again, I urge you, do what you can to avoid this tornado.

It will roar through the body, kill some on the way, injure everyone on its way, and then when you think "well, thank goodness it's gone," look around you, the damage is scattered everywhere and it will be with you for a long time. after the crisis has passed.

