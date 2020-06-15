Coroner details autopsy findings in Rayshard Brooks police shooting, death-declared homicide

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know when starting your day …

Atlanta police gunshot autopsy reveals Rayshard Brooks sustained 2 gunshot wounds to back, death ruled homicide

While the murder of a 27-year-old black man in a meeting with two white officers on Friday night rekindled fierce protests in Atlanta and prompted the resignation of the police chief, the coroner discovered Sunday that Rayshard Brooks suffered two injuries from bullet in the back and his Death has been declared a homicide.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy on Brooks on Sunday and said the gunshot wounds to the back created an organ failure due to blood loss.

At one point, Brooks appeared to be cooperatively chatting with Atlanta police, saying he had had a couple of drinks to celebrate his daughter's birthday and agreeing to a breath test. The next, they were fighting on the ground and fighting a Taser before Brooks took the gun and aimed at the officers. Seconds later, three shots rang out and Brooks fell to the ground.

The Atlanta police video released Sunday shows an apparently routine sobriety check outside a Wendy's restaurant that quickly went out of control and ended in gunfire.

Police said Sunday that the department killed Officer Garrett Rolfe, who fired the fatal shots, and officer Devin Brosnan was put into administrative service. Rolfe had worked for the department since October 2013 and Brosnan since September 2018. Click here for more information on our main story.

China closes 10 more neighborhoods, sacks officials amid coronavirus resurgence: reports

At least 10 residential communities near the Yuquandong market in Beijing's Haidian district were blocked after "multiple cases" were found over the weekend.

Residents were ordered to undergo home quarantine and undergo nucleic acid tests to detect the virus. All the infections were reportedly linked to the Xinfadi Market in Fengtai District, southern Beijing, identified as the center of a new group of cases. Click here for more.

Massive bribery to stop Ukraine investigation of Burisma founder intercepted

Over the weekend, Ukrainian officials announced that they intercepted a $ 6 million bribery attempt to stop a criminal investigation of the president of Burisma, the natural gas company at the center of President Trump's impeachment investigation.

At a press conference on Saturday, officials showed large bags of seized American currency. Ukraine's anti-corruption prosecutor Nazar Kholodnitsky said former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter, who once held a seat on the board, was not complicit in the attempted bribery. Click here for more.

Omar defends calls to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department.

Trump campaign seeks apologies from CNN after 'sexist' interview from Stelter.

NBC News called through tweets about the Trump event in Tulsa and a & # 39; packed & # 39; rally in Brooklyn.

Robert Gates: Obama, G.W. Bush used the military as an accessory, but the Trump administration takes those efforts to a 'new level'.

De Blasio, Cuomo fights against the social distancing of the coronavirus in New York.

Tulsa's father was arrested after 2 children, ages 3 and 4, were found dead in a closed truck.

Stock futures plummet to start a new week on coronavirus concerns.

Gas prices in the United States rise as states reopen

Ground beef is being recalled from these stores.

China's factory output is encouraged but consumers remain cautious.

Steve Hilton argues that the 2020 presidential election will be a referendum on the country's commitment to "reform the police with Trump or abolish the police with the Democrats."

