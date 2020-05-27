Cost, titles and more questions answered

Are you looking to read some of the best manga series online? Shonen Jump offers a digital vault of over 10,000 serialized manga chapters!

For manga fans looking to get their daily dose of My Hero Academia or One piece, Shonen Jump provides a place to read manga comics online. Originally a weekly manga anthology published as a physical book, Shonen Jump introduced many readers to the popular manga including Dragon Ball, Jo Jo's strange adventure, and Video Girl Ai. These days, the anthology has made the "leap" into digital entertainment, still offering weekly manga chapters through its online platform.

Let's take a closer look at this long-running repository of manga history, the titles it currently offers, and how readers can read the manga through its online platform.

What is the Shonen jump?

Founded in 1968, Shonen Weekly Jump featured many action, adventure, and comedy manga series on its pages. The word "Shonen" refers to the manga targeting a young male demographic, generally between the ages of 12-18. As such, many of the manga featured in Shonen Weekly Jump Featured manga geared towards men ranging from Harenchi Gakuen (an early Japanese ecchi erotic manga series) and Dokonjō Gaeru, a comedy manga about a high school boy who gets advice from a frog on his shirt.

Many of these manga series became popular and adapted into Japanese anime series and even live-action movies in some cases. While manga comics were intended to appeal to a young male audience, later manga, like Sailor Moon, Naruto, and other series also garnered a large number of female readers. Additionally, the manga attracted young and old readers who enjoyed the wide variety of genres in the Japanese manga, which included fantasy, romance, horror, and sports.

Finally, these readers went international when Shonen Weekly Jump It was translated and adapted for other countries. This included countries in North America when Shonen Weekly Jump was published by Viz Media as Shonen Jump in 2002. The monthly anthology and its serialized manga stories proved popular, and in 2012, the physical book was replaced by its digital version, Shonen Weekly Jump.

How much does Shonen Jump cost?

For $ 1.99 a month, manga fans can become members of Shonen Jump and unlock up to 100 chapters from the manga featured on their website. This grants them access to the Shonen Jump digital vault of over 10,000 manga chapters. New members also get their first week free.

Further, Shonen Jump has announced the latest chapters of 25 different Shonen Jump The series will be available for free online. Beyond that, the 3 newest chapters of any ongoing series are also available for free. As an additional incentive to read manga online at Shonen Jump, the new serialized series are produced simultaneously for Japanese and English speaking audiences, which means there will be no delay for translations.

What manga series can you read in Shonen Jump?

Shonen Jump offers a wide variety of new and classic manga series on its online platform. Popular titles include One-Punch Man, Naruto, My Hero Academia, Death Note, and The promised never again (which currently offers the first 25 chapters for free). Other titles include:

Fans can read Shonen Jump manga directly from its website or through the Shonen Jump app, which can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play (for Android users). Either option will grant access to a large number of manga titles, helping new manga readers discover the incredibly diverse world of Japanese manga through Shonen Jump.

