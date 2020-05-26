Could a hormone help stimulate high blood pressure?





TUESDAY, May 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) – Many people with high blood pressure may have an unrecognized hormonal condition that increases their number, a new study suggests.

The condition, called primary aldosteronism, arises when the adrenal glands overproduce the hormone aldosterone. This causes the body to retain sodium and lose potassium, causing an increase in blood pressure.

Doctors have long considered the condition to be a rare cause of high blood pressure. But that, the researchers say, is because they simply aren't testing it.

In the new study, approximately 22% of patients with more severe high blood pressure had primary aldosteronism. The same was true for nearly 16% of patients with mild, stage 1 high blood pressure, according to findings published online May 26 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Everything suggests that doctors need to "redefine" the traditional view of primary aldosteronism, said researcher Dr. Anand Vaidya of Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

Far from being rare, he said, it appears to be a common cause of high blood pressure.

The study is a "game changer," according to Dr. John Funder, a distinguished scientist at the Hudson Institute for Medical Research in Melbourne, Australia.

Funder said it shows that the way doctors have been evaluating primary aldosteronism for decades doesn't provide the true story.

Funder, who wrote an editorial published with the findings, said the standard detection method is "fatally flawed."

It is done by a single blood draw, taken in the morning. But aldosterone levels, like those of other hormones, fluctuate over the course of a day. So Funder explained that that single blood measurement does not capture a person's daily secretion of aldosterone.

Other than the "misleading" test, he said, few people are screened at all.

Current guidelines suggest detection only in certain cases. That includes people who have "resistant" hypertension (the medical term for high blood pressure), which means blood pressure that remains high despite a three-drug regimen; and people with hypertension lower in potassium.

However, even among those patients, only 2% to 3% are screened, said Dr. William F. Young Jr., president of endocrinology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

