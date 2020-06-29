Country singer Chase Rice captures backlash over video of Tennessee-packed concert amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Chase Rice received a backlash on social media after sharing a video of people who attended her most recent concert regardless of the social estrangement amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country singer shared a video of his show at the Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary concert venue in Tennessee over the weekend, which marked one of the first times he returned to the stage since the pandemic forced new guidelines on large gatherings. . The video shows thousands of attendees huddled around the stage cheering and singing. Very few of the audience members seem to be wearing masks.

It wasn't long before people who watched the video began to criticize the "Lonely If You Are" singer, alleging that he doesn't care about the health and safety of his fans when the state of Tennessee joins several others in the United States. seeing an increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19.

QUEEN ELIZABETH ADDRESSES THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: "WE WILL HAVE SUCCESS"

Among the singer's critics was country star Kelsea Ballerini, who took to Twitter to punish Rice for putting "the health of thousands of people" at risk.

"Imagine being selfish enough to risk the health of thousands of people, not to mention the potential domino effect, and playing a NORMAL concert in the country right now. @ChaseRiceMusic, We all want (and need) to tour. We only care about our fans and their families enough to wait. " she wrote on sunday.

Rice's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

However, the company that owns the Tennessee location, Brushy Mountain Group, told Fox News that, despite appearances, it did meet local social distancing requirements.

"All local requirements for the recent concert were met, and numerous precautions were taken," Brushy Mountain group vice president Brian May said in a statement. “We dramatically reduced our maximum venue capacity from 10,000 to 4,000 (up from 50% of state advice) with fewer than 1,000 (954 tickets sold with 809 tickets scanned) in attendance on Saturday night, providing ample space in the area outdoor grass for fans to extend to your own comfort level. "

The company added that all guests received temperature checks before entering the venue, which provided free hand sanitizer and offered handkerchiefs to purchase on-site. Meanwhile, all vendors and staff were advised to wear masks and gloves when interacting with guests.

However, May acknowledged that the venue was unable to enforce many of the guidelines for social distancing as she expected, and therefore plans to reevaluate how concerts work in the future.

"We were unable to further enforce the recommended physical spacing on signage posted throughout the property and we are looking for future alternative scenarios that further protect attendees, artists and their teams and our employees," he concluded. "We are re-evaluating the series from top to bottom, from the implementation of additional security measures, to the addition of props, the conversion of the drive-in concert space, and the postponement of shows."

HOW THE FILM INDUSTRY WILL BE DIFFERENT AFTER COVID-19 AND WHAT HOLLYWOOD IS DOING TO PREPARE

Rice has made it clear in the past that she does not necessarily believe in some of the measures that people across the country are taking to reduce the spread of the pandemic.

In March, he shared on Instagram: "I am not blaming any promoters or decision makers for this, they have to protect themselves and the well-being of people, so I understand all sides of this agreement. I personally choose not to live. scared, especially of something I really can't control. "

Days later, he released a song on Instagram titled "Dear Crown …" with lyrics: "Dear Crown, you don't know the heart of a country fan / You don't know we give a damn / So you can reprogram Stagecoach / But you have to understand / You don't know the heart of a country fanatic. "

Meanwhile, country singer Chris Janson had a similar reaction for sharing a video of his large crowd at the Hwy 30 Fest in Filer, Idaho, over the weekend. Variety reports that its crowd was attended by approximately 2,800 people.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Monday morning, the new coronavirus has infected more than 10,154,984 people in 188 countries and territories, resulting in at least 502,048 deaths. In the United States, all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, counting more than 2,549,069 illnesses and at least 125,803 deaths.