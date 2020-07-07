Country singer Lindsay Ell reveals she was raped twice, recounts event in new emotional song

Country singer Lindsay Ell has revealed that she has been the victim of sexual assault twice in her life.

The 31-year-old musician told People magazine that she was raped twice, once at age 13 and again at age 21. She said that when she was a young teenager, a man in her church allegedly assaulted and assaulted her and she was unable to tell her parents until years later.

"They had no idea what happened, and they were absolutely horrified," he said. "I am very grateful to both of them because they helped me not get into any unhealthy coping mechanisms."

After the rape, therapy began, but when Ell was 21 she was attacked in a "different" and "much more violent" way. After the second round, she began to experience depression and anxiety.

Ell decided it was time to write about her past in her new emotional song "make you", which is out of her new album "Theory of the Heart".

"The song only talks about the first time. It is very difficult to speak, and it is something that I still process every day," he admitted.

She sings: "Thirteen, looking at you in the mirror / You still seem so innocent / But that was all gone yesterday / At eighteen, you see it a little clearer / Something that was taken / Before you could give it away" she sings at the beginning of track. "And you feel dirty, you feel guilty / For what they did to you / There will be a cannon in your chest / For what you cannot undo."

Ell explained that a visit to an organization that helps young victims of sexual abuse called Youth for Tomorrow has helped her begin to heal from her attacks.

"I felt so lonely for so long, like 'This just happened to me.' But it's not true," she admitted. "If I had known that when I was 13, I would have been deeply relieved."

Ell added: “A part of me that talks about it now is releasing little Lindsay, 13, and Lindsay, 21. Pain is something we can let control us if we don't fix it, but the moment you tell your story, shame has no power. "

If you or someone you know is abused, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.