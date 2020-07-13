Craig Robinson, longtime basketball coach and brother of Michelle Obama, chosen to lead the coaching group

Robinson will replace Jim Haney, who has held the position for 29 years.
"I am extremely honored and excited by this tremendous and vital opportunity," said Robinson. "I look forward to the challenges that await us."
Robinson previously served as a head coach at Brown and Oregon State and most recently worked for the NBA's New York Knicks.
While at Princeton, Robinson was twice conference player of the year.
Although Robinson tends to remain behind the scenes politically, he made speeches on behalf of his brother-in-law, Barack Obama, during the 2008 presidential campaign. He also introduced his sister to the Democratic National Convention that year.
Robinson and Michelle are extremely close. She details her childhood together in her best-selling memoir, "Convert. "In the Netflix adaptation of Obama's book, Robinson jokingly said," No brother should have to deal with his sister being the most popular person in the world. "