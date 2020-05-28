CVS Pharmacy prescriptions go high-tech with automatic delivery

Nuro



As we continue solve life in the coronavirus era, many households are making use of delivery services for things like groceries, Baby food and pet supplies. Soon, Houston residents will be able to receive their prescriptions from CVS Pharmacy with a self-driving car that performs the service.

Once again, Nuro steps in to flex its autonomous driving software. The startup said Thursday that its partnership with CVS will allow it to test prescription deliveries in the Houston area in three ZIP codes near a particular pharmacy. Those who order prescription drugs on the CVS website or smartphone app will have the option to select delivery through one of Nuro's autonomous cars. They may also add other miscellaneous items to their order for delivery.

To ensure that strangers cannot simply pick up someone else's medications, Nuro's delivery vehicle will require recipients to verify their identification before unlocking the area from which they can retrieve their deliveries.

The CVS association is a natural progression after Nuro's previous engagements. The company's autonomous capsules have delivered groceries to Walmart and Kroger customers, and Nuro's autonomous vehicles began delivering products to some California residents California residents during the coronavirus pandemic. Nuro is also the first company in receive an exemption

from the United States Department of Transportation. The exemption allows Nuro to operate his car, the R2, on public roads even though he doesn't have a human driver or manual controls.

Houston stores will have the option of autonomous deliveries starting next month. If you don't need a prescription in Houston, Nuro & # 39; s R2 too deliver your Domino & # 39; s pizza, too.