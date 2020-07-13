Dan Bongino in violent reaction to tweet for the daughter of the murdered police officer: "We live in the dumbest times"

"We live in the dumbest times," former New York police officer and Secret Service agent Dan Bongino told "Fox & Friends" on Monday.

Bongino reacted to the daughter of one of the two officers killed in a weekend ambush in Texas, who faces criticism on Twitter for using the hashtag #bluelivesmatter in a tribute to her father. The daughter of Ismael Chávez, 39, used the hashtag in a tweet on Saturday, which has since been removed, Heavy.com reported.

"Words cannot describe the pain I'm in, but I'm glad my father is at peace," reported the media outlet that wrote the same day as his father and McAllen officer Edelmiro Garza, 45, They were shot to death while responding to a domestic disturbance.

"You were an amazing man and anyone who knew you knew that."

"I'm going to miss you so much. You died doing what you loved the most, you died like a hero. I love you daddy, see you soon. #Bluelivesmatter".

A Twitter user responded to her tribute by accusing her of using a "racist" hashtag, according to Heavy.com.

"It is a shame," said Bongino. "The asshole population right now is so ridiculous."

Bongino made the comments amid a growing push to dismantle or dismantle police departments across the country following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in May.

"Think about it. … I get a text message on my phone right here, I'm not kidding, a couple of times a year with the NYPD from a friend of mine who says someone I knew or someone I knew knew another person [who] was dead or shot, "Bongino said.

"Now everyone listen, imagine it's your job, just for a second, please all the assholes who thought it would be a great idea to attack this woman."

He went on to say that he imagines that "you show up for work and a couple of times a year you get a text message about how your employees or someone [you know] is dead or shot."

"You can't imagine that, thank God you don't have to imagine that," said Bongino. "That's what the cops do, not you. So think about it when you attack this woman.

