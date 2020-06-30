Dave Portnoy and Jemelle Hill start the war of & # 39; cancel culture & # 39; for past comments

Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy and former ESPN host Jemelle Hill collided on Monday over controversial comments each had made in the past.

The dispute began Sunday after Hill expanded on a 2016 clip of Barstool Sports' "The Rundown," where Portnoy compares then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick to an "ISIS type" and says that It looked "arabic".

"This is terrible, but again, consider the source," Hill reacted.

After retweeting screenshots of Barstool's coverage defending Kaepernick over the years, Portnoy retaliated by retweeting a screenshot of a 2009 tweet written by Hill that was tagged "transphobic" by the Twitter user.

"My friends call it & # 39; Manny the Tranny & # 39; … so inappropriate and hilarious," Hill wrote.

His tweet was in reference to former MLB player Manny Ramirez's doping scandal, where he used a female fertility drug as a steroid.

Portnoy's supporters chased Hill on social media, using the hashtag #CancelJemelle, which was trending on Twitter.

When her tweet began to circulate, The Atlantic contributor responded to one of her critics who had called her the "queen of cancellation culture" and turned to the remark.

"Let me explain why I kept this tweet when I brought it to my attention: By context, the tweet was about Manny Ramirez testing positive for the women's fertility drug, gonadotropin. He was completely ignorant, dumb, and offensive. I I am ashamed of not having as much education on trans issues at the time. Today I am firmly with this community, "Hill wrote about the tweet, which he ended up deleting.

She continued: "I followed the tweet because I welcomed the opportunity to apologize and show growth. Look, unlike some people, I am not defensive about my moments of failure. I learn from them and am the owner. Does Dave Portnoy or any of the other Barstool sycophants care to incorporate him into my TL, as if it were a strange moment. I am ".

Portnoy, however, took a different approach in a video message, criticizing the cancellation culture, but noted that he and Barstool Sports have been targeted "for 17 f — in & # 39; years."

"I've been doing this for two decades. I've made fun of every group of people, every race, every creed, every culture, whatever, we've made jokes about it," said Portnoy. "So if the No Fun Club, if the cancellation culture wants to go back blog by blog, video by video, day by day, week by week, month by month, year by year, decade by decade and check everything we have once f — said and done, yes, you are going to find some jokes that did not hit the mark, that if they are said today, you would be like, 'How did they fuck?' What do you say, idiots "But times change, sensibilities change, cultures change. When you have been doing it all the time that we do, things change."

The Barstool Sports CEO said he was not going to apologize or "bend the knee" for his comments on Kaepernick, which he said was "literally a prank from & # 39; The Office & # 39;" and that people who want to cancel it probably "love" the show but "hate it".

"There is not a single person that I have worked with, who has worked for me, with whom we have done business, has interacted with someone who supports what these haters say. No one, and I have worked with thousands and thousands and thousands of people, "Portnoy insisted. Instead, they just throw stones and darts from behind the bushes and I turn around like, 'You want to talk about it because I can explain my thought process and defend myself?' They never do. No. They just want to run and hide. Throw darts, run and hide. Well, f — you. "

Portnoy then addressed his critics, telling them "every time they try to cancel us with movements that appear every couple of years, it only makes us stronger because normal people want to escape for a couple of f — in & # 39; seconds of this f — ed-up world. "

"When you are miserable, dead and f — doing your thing, in the next decade we will continue to do here. You will still lose sleep because of that. This is how it goes. You See this cup? I will not go anywhere," he concluded. Portnoy.