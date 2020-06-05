DC prepares for Saturday's protests when the police chief says it may be "the largest we've had in the city"

the capital of the nation He is preparing for what could be his biggest protest until Saturday since the death of George Floyd, expanding a massive fenced perimeter around the White House, even as they send home hundreds of active-duty troops who were stationed outside the city.

During 10 days of protest, the border outside the White House has been progressively delayed with extensive fences and barricades. It now extends to the outskirts of a park complex known as Ellipse near the National Mall.

Law enforcement officials said they had delayed the barrier even further in anticipation of a major event on Saturday.

"We have a lot of public and open source information to suggest that this coming Saturday's event may be one of the biggest we've had in the city," Peter Newsham, chief of police for the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department, said at a press conference on Thursday morning.

It was unclear how many would appear in Saturday's protests, but # 1MillionDCSaturday was trending on Twitter in a call for 1 million people to march to the capital in protest of police brutality.

The US Park Police USA McClatchy DC He was using "intelligence to monitor upcoming events" but would not release details that could "pose a danger to the public and the police."

At the same time, Mayor Muriel Bowser wants all non-DC troops to leave the city. The 900 active-duty military police officers were taken to bases around Washington, D.C., after the civil unrest after Floyd's death and are heading home, the Defense Department said Friday.

INSURRECTION LAW DEBATE ON POWERS AT THE CONGRESS ON THE USE OF MILITARY FORCE TO END THE PROTESTS

The troops were staging in the Washington DC., area at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland and Fort Belvoir in Virginia as President Trump He said he can use the army to help quell violence and looting.

Trump would have to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807 to take such measures, since military participation in the application of national law is generally prohibited. The last time the Law of Insurrection was used was in 1992 during the riots in Los Angeles that followed the acquittal of four police officers accused of hitting black motorist Rodney King.

On Thursday, Deputy Chief Press Secretary Hogan Gidley told reporters that "all options are on the table" for the use of military forces to suppress US protesters.

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters this week that the president has "exclusive authority" to invoke the act, after Defense Secretary Mark Esper said it would not be necessary at this time.

RUDY GIULIANI: BELIEVING THE & # 39; POLICE BRUTALITY & # 39; IT'S SYSTEMIC IT'S PROPAGANDA & # 39 ;, SLAMS WAS ABANDONED

Esper said protests across the country, which in some cases turned violent and caused property damage and looting, did not justify the deployment of active duty military.

"The option of using active duty forces in a law enforcement role should only be used as a last resort and only in the most urgent and serious situations," Esper said Wednesday. "We are not in one of those situations right now. I do not support invoking the Law of Insurrection."

Active duty troops were available but not used in response to the protests.

However, more than 4,500 National Guard troops are still deployed to DC, and several federal law enforcement officers are also patrolling the city, sparking the ire of lawmakers and advocates who are concerned about the city's militarization and They consider the police to be excessively jealous. peaceful protests

Bowser, meanwhile, fought the president in deploying National Guard troops from different states to the city. She said she only requested the 100 D.C. National Guard troops to align the perimeter of the White House, on a limited and unarmed role.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to Triumph On Thursday he requested a complete list of the agencies involved and clarification on the roles and responsibilities of the soldiers and the federal law enforcement resources operating in the city. Democratic leaders were horrified by the use of force and chemical agents to clean up a park of peaceful protesters on Monday, shortly before Trump left the White House for a photo shoot with a Bible outside the Church of San Juan, who had been damaged by fire.

"We are concerned about increased militarization and the lack of clarity that may increase chaos," Pelosi's letter said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP