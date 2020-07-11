DeAndre Baker's lawyer disputes the allegations: the witness was not paid

DeAndre Baker did not pay any witnesses, and a new court order that appeared on Friday will help exonerate him, one of the Giants' cornerback lawyers told The Post.

"They just made our case even stronger," said Patrick Patel.

Baker, 22, is charged with four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault stemming from an alleged May 13 incident in Miramar, Florida. He faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison for each of them. all four counts of armed robbery. Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar is charged with four counts of armed robbery.

Baker may have played his last game for the Giants, who traded to the first round to take him to the 2019 NFL Draft. Patel believes the case against Baker will be dismissed and "if it is not dismissed, a non-culprit will win that is sure".

A layoff may be the only way Baker stays with the Giants, and even then his place on the list is tenuous. New head coach Joe Judge wants to build the culture of the organization and this incident could be seen as the last straw for Baker. At this point, Baker's return tends to decline.

Patel and Bradford Cohen, who also represent Baker, are furious at a Daily News report alleging that Baker showed four witnesses to change their stories. The new court order, obtained by News, from the Broward County Clerk of Courts, states that Baker had direct Instagram message exchanges with a man named Dominic Johnson who appears to indicate that Baker and Dunbar paid four witnesses a total of $ 55,000. . Detective Mark Moretti of the Miramar Police Department wrote in the order what could be interpreted as a direct damning message from Baker to Johnson.

"Johnson is telling Baker to go to the Dunbar Law Office," Moretti wrote. "Baker replied," Me, I'm in town getting cash, how much to bring? I'm trying to get there as soon as possible too. "

Moretti also stated: “There appear to be several phone calls between Baker and Johnson. Johnson seems nervous about telling Baker "Yooooo these people are finally leaving."

This could indicate Baker's willingness to bribe witnesses, but it was in fact a configuration orchestrated by his lawyers, Patel says.

"We wanted to kick them out to see what they were trying to do," said Patel. "We didn't go to the meeting, we didn't pay, by the way."

Patel said that he, Baker and Cohen were at Patel's Fort Lauderdale home during the message between Baker and Johnson, who has known Baker since Baker's childhood and was at the house party. Patel said he and Cohen instructed Baker to find out as much as they could from Johnson, called "Coach" on the order.

"We were with DeAndre saying:‘ Write to him, ask him, what do you want, what time do you want to see each other? "Patel said. “We were the ones who controlled the narrative. Baker had no intention of ever going. I was just trying to request the blackmail information from the coach. "

The order also indicates that there is a video of Johnson, Dunbar's attorney Michael Grieco, an unidentified individual, and the four alleged victims in Grieco's office on May 15. There is also a video of an elevator ride in which the unidentified person opens a black bag and takes out money, shows the bag to Johnson, and then hands the bag to Johnson.

Patel said that he and Cohen told Moretti that the four alleged witnesses wanted to be paid.

"We also reported it to the FBI," said Patel. "We told Moretti to go after Johnson and discover this damn bribery scheme and the witness manipulation scheme."

Cohen published on his Twitter account: "We have no affidavits from the alleged victims of this crime, nor have these" victims "changed the story of Dre Baker. We accuse the" victims "of extortion and have informed the authorities since day 1 "."

Cohen also wrote that Baker took a lie detector test "given by a nationally known examiner" that turned out to be true that Baker did not pay anyone.

Patel said he has two independent witnesses who will answer for Baker's innocence.

"Note that when the bail hearing was handled, we did not have the four affidavits that Mr. Grieco had from the witnesses on the tape that was being paid," Patel said. “If we were part of that, we would have had them, too.

"Do we request information to establish these people? Absolutely. They did exactly what I wanted them to do. They just made our case even stronger. That's why I guaranteed a layoff. "

Patel said he and Cohen were going to have someone connected to request information about witness tampering, but not "because the idiots just let him out on the tape."