Debunking some of the most common weight loss myths





Are you planning to lose weight? Here are some common weight loss myths you should know first. Common myths about weight loss and real science that debunks them. There's no question about it, weight loss has always been a complicated business. It always has and probably always will. Sure, the basic idea is that you need to consume fewer calories than you burn on a daily basis, which would lead to a calorie deficit and ultimately weight loss. However, there are several factors (such as metabolism and the way our body works). at stake, making it more difficult than it should be. Because of this, we may make mistakes in our progress or even try some "proven methods" that would not work for us. But don't worry, this handy checklist of what you should and should not do to lose weight will help you solve popular beliefs that would only hinder your progress: any diet would work: believing that any diet would help you lose weight is a common mistake because it may work for one it may not work for another. As such, it is recommended to seek the help of a nutritionist before following a diet plan, especially if you don't know where to start. Skipping meals: If you don't follow a plan that includes fasting, skipping meals at random will simply fail. you because you will get hungry and start wanting food. Can water help you gain or lose weight? – Staying hydrated is important, of course. However, many people believe that drinking plenty of water can help you lose weight. However, this is not true, since water has no calories. With that in mind, drinking water before meals can help you feel fuller. This prevents you from overeating. Zero Carbohydrates: People generally think that when it comes to losing weight, carbohydrates are the enemy. The truth, however, is that carbohydrates are also important to our bodies. We need it for energy, as well as for brain and muscle function. The key is in moderate carbohydrate intake. "Fat Burning Foods": You may have heard of people saying that eating / drinking foods like grapefruit, cabbage, and tea can help you burn fat instantly. Unfortunately, that is not true. There is no food that can make you lose fat instantly. Weight loss comes from following a healthy diet routine combined with constant exercise. For many people, weight loss can be very difficult. Pixabay

