Defense Secretary Says Pentagon Official Questioned Legality of Withholding Ukraine's Aid to Resign







Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) Elaine McCusker will step down starting June 26, Esper said in a statement.

"Since joining the Department of Defense, Elaine has worked tirelessly to ensure that our budgeting and auditing processes give full value to the taxpayer while meeting the enormous security needs of our nation, as well as the men and women who they take care of him, "said Esper. "I am grateful for your dedication to public service and the contributions you have made to the Department and I wish you the best in your future endeavors."

In March, CNN reported that the White House was withdrawing McCusker's nomination to be the Pentagon's comptroller. She had served as the acting official in that role and last year expressed concern over the legality of Ukraine's military aid in the hands of the Trump administration, a problem that ultimately led to President Donald Trump being removed from office.

McCusker's name, and his doubts about the aid, have appeared in correspondence between government officials.