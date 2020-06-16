Defense Secretary Says Pentagon Official Questioned Legality of Withholding Ukraine's Aid to Resign

Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) Elaine McCusker will step down starting June 26, Esper said in a statement.
"Since joining the Department of Defense, Elaine has worked tirelessly to ensure that our budgeting and auditing processes give full value to the taxpayer while meeting the enormous security needs of our nation, as well as the men and women who they take care of him, "said Esper. "I am grateful for your dedication to public service and the contributions you have made to the Department and I wish you the best in your future endeavors."
In March, CNN reported that the White House was withdrawing McCusker's nomination to be the Pentagon's comptroller. She had served as the acting official in that role and last year expressed concern over the legality of Ukraine's military aid in the hands of the Trump administration, a problem that ultimately led to President Donald Trump being removed from office.
McCusker's name, and his doubts about the aid, have appeared in correspondence between government officials.
Finally, on the afternoon of September 11, Michael Duffey, associate director of national security programs at the Office of Administration and Budget, alerted McCusker that he was releasing the money for Ukraine.
"Copy. What happened?" McCusker asked.
The first line of Duffey's response is redacted. He went on to say that he hoped to sign the deal to release the money that night and signed, "Glad to have this behind us."
Just Security also reviewed an August 30 email from Duffey to McCusker stating that the freeze on aid to Ukraine would continue under the explicit direction of the President despite mounting legal concerns within the Pentagon and mounting external questions prompted by the news. that the winery would be made public only days before.
The documents highlight McCusker's concerns that OMB was not accurately representing the Pentagon's concerns.
"Recognizing the importance of the decision space, but this situation is really unfeasible, it becomes particularly difficult because OMB attorneys continue to characterize the process constantly, and the information we have provided. They keep repeating that this pause will not affect the DOD's ability to run on time, "McCusker wrote to Esper's chief of staff on August 27 in response to a query about the retention of a defense contractor.
When Duffey suggested in an September 9 email to McCusker that the Pentagon, not OMB, would be to blame if the money is not spent, McCusker wrote: "You can't be serious. I'm speechless."
A senior administration official told CNN in January that OMB officials believed McCusker was exaggerating the figures about the money the Pentagon could not spend without withholding lifted. The official also claimed that there were other senior Defense Department officials who disagreed with McCusker's findings.
This story has been updated with additional information.