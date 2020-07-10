Delta CEO says federal government should issue a mask mandate

He is not optimistic, however, that a national mask requirement will happen.
"We have had those conversations with the White House," he said.
"I'm so sorry," added Bastian. "But I'm not sure some of my peers and other airlines feel the same way. So, in practice, I'm not sure what's going to happen."
The White House had no comment.
"I think I can speak for corporate America: We are all frustrated with the politicization of safeguarding the health and well-being of our employees, as well as our customers," Bastian said.
He added that most Delta customers have been respectful when asked to cover their faces. "We ask our clients to wear the mask, not only to safeguard themselves, but also to protect others," Bastian said.
Delta's Covid-19 policies have been among the strongest in the industry. Delta has said it will keep all intermediate seats empty on its planes at least until the end of September, separating from American Airlines and United, which have said the move does not keep passengers safer.
Bastion said Delta consulted with medical experts from the Mayo Clinic and Emory University in their decision-making.
"I think it is a really important security feature," he said. "Distance matters."
Bastian said Delta is currently losing about $ 30 million a day, compared to $ 100 million a day a few weeks ago. He added that Delta faces possible layoffs, "but not nearly the level United communicated."
But layoffs are not inevitable, he said, because Delta knows there will be political consequences if the company accepts more money from the government and then fires thousands more.
"That would be something that airline would have to explain," Bastian said, "to both the government and its employees and the community."