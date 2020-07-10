Delta CEO says federal government should issue a mask mandate

He is not optimistic, however, that a national mask requirement will happen.

"We have had those conversations with the White House," he said.

"I'm so sorry," added Bastian. "But I'm not sure some of my peers and other airlines feel the same way. So, in practice, I'm not sure what's going to happen."

The White House had no comment.

The vast majority – "99.9%," said Bastian, of the Delta flyers are following the rules. But for non-compliant passengers, enforcing the rule is complicated.

The rules were quite lax in the early days of the pandemic, when few people flew. Last month, U.S. airlines moved to ban passengers from booking future trips if they didn't wear masks, and the top three airlines said they had already done so for an undisclosed number of customers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone "should wear a cloth face covering when they have to go out in public" to reduce transmission and delay the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

But President Donald Trump has always refused to wear a mask in public, even when the pandemic has worsened in the United States. (The White House has said that everyone who comes into contact with the President is regularly screened for coronaviruses.) Some cities and states have begun implementing their own mask policies, but that and other pandemic-related health orders have faced a strong backlash from conservative parties. from the country.

"I think I can speak for corporate America: We are all frustrated with the politicization of safeguarding the health and well-being of our employees, as well as our customers," Bastian said.

He added that most Delta customers have been respectful when asked to cover their faces. "We ask our clients to wear the mask, not only to safeguard themselves, but also to protect others," Bastian said.

Delta's Covid-19 policies have been among the strongest in the industry. Delta has said it will keep all intermediate seats empty on its planes at least until the end of September, separating from American Airlines and United, which have said the move does not keep passengers safer.

Bastion said Delta consulted with medical experts from the Mayo Clinic and Emory University in their decision-making.

"I think it is a really important security feature," he said. "Distance matters."

Airlines have been eager to fill seats, as the sharp drop in air travel has left thousands of planes on the ground. Bastian said he agreed with Warren Buffet's recent comments that airlines had too many planes in their fleets.

American carriers are spending millions of dollars a day, and despite receiving billions in federal bailout money, the industry may lose thousands of jobs this fall. United has warned 36,000 of its front-line workers that they could be laid off this fall.

Bastian said Delta is currently losing about $ 30 million a day, compared to $ 100 million a day a few weeks ago. He added that Delta faces possible layoffs, "but not nearly the level United communicated."

But layoffs are not inevitable, he said, because Delta knows there will be political consequences if the company accepts more money from the government and then fires thousands more.

"That would be something that airline would have to explain," Bastian said, "to both the government and its employees and the community."