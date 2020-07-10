Demi Moore's unique bathroom photos send social media into a frenzy: "Trying to understand"

Celebrities are known for their luxurious and unique houses, but Demi Moore's bathroom has bewildered rather than amazed fans.

On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram to announce her upcoming audio drama "Dirty Diana," which will tell the fictional story of a struggling marriage.

"Excited to finally share what I've been working on!" Moore, 57, wrote in the caption. "The first episode of #DirtyDiana falls on Monday, July 13."

DEMI MOORE Praises ex-husband Bruce Willis on Father's Day: SO LUCKY TO HAVE HIM & # 39;

At first glance, the images seem perfectly normal: Moore sits on a sofa while conversing with virtually a handful of people. A tablet displaying the text is propped up in front of the actress, who wears headphones.

However, upon closer inspection, it appears that the "GI Jane" star was sitting in her bathroom, as a toilet was partially visible in the first of the two images, while a bathtub can be seen in the second. .

The room also seemed to have wall-to-wall carpeting.

Fans expressed their confusion in the comment section.

DEMI MOORE, BRUCE WILLIS, ACTOR EMMA HEMING'S WIFE AND THE CHILDREN POSITION FOR FAMILY PHOTOS & # 39; SOCIAL DISTANCE STYLE & # 39;

"Carpet in the bathroom?" asked a fan.

"I can't tell if there is a sofa in the bathroom or a toilet in the living room hahaha," joked another.

A Twitter user pointed out that a statue near the bathtub resembles Joan of Arc, while a small plush monkey can be seen crushed between the stones that form a wall near the bathroom.

"Oh, to be the little monkey that oversees the bathroom in Demi Moore's carpeted bathroom with a statue of Joan of Arc and a couch," the person wrote alongside a photo of the stuffed animal.

"Demi Moore got a sofa and a rug in her bathroom. And she wears her boots in that bathroom." another fan wrote online. "Trying to understand why."

One fan in particular offered comical praise for the star.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The balls not only have wall-to-wall rugs in the bathroom, but they also wear shoes during a zoom call." they wrote. "Friends, Demi Moore could break the top 20 of the worst critters of all time. Icon behavior."