Democrats, it is too early to encourage Trump's defeat (Opinion)

Such Democratic group thinking is as follows: the Covid-19 pandemic has killed more than 130,000 Americans and shows no sign of giving in; the economy has sunk into the deepest recession in decades; and amid ongoing protests after George Floyd's death, Democrats are excited and ready to vote like never before.

Furthermore, a diverse variety of national polls couldn't be clearer: Trump is in serious trouble nationwide, with Joe Biden leading him by double digits.

Democratic strategists seem to believe this means that Biden has managed to win the president's support among key parts of his political coalition: white voters, suburban voters, independents, me, and middle-aged and older voters. And the latest polls show that even Republican strongholds like Georgia and Texas could be up for grabs this fall.

It seems Democrats are very interested in taking a victory lap before passing the checkered flag.

Those who declare that Trump has ended politically should remember the words attributed to the famous American novelist Mark Twain. According to the story, Twain's death was rumored when his cousin became ill and journalists were unable to locate him while on tour in Europe. Upon learning of his alleged disappearance, Twain, according to his biographer Albert Bigelow Paine, told a journalist that "the report of my death has been extremely exaggerated."

As Paine recounts, the rumor seemed to emerge because Twain's cousin, who shared his legal surname Clements, became ill and newspapers reported that Twain was possibly dying. Chat classes can have a nasty November surprise. There are many reasons to suspect that Donald Trump may be the Mark Twain of American politics, as reports of his political disappearance may be greatly exaggerated.

Like a modern-day street magician, Trump continues to pull out new tricks to hinder Democrats at the polls when they least expect it, as he did last May when Republicans regained a seat in Congress in California's deep blue, the first The time the Republican Party had won a seat in the state in 22 years.

Let's be clear: We are political consultants who have spent most of the past 20 years working to get many Democrats elected throughout the United States. We are not very happy to think that Trump will get a second term, but here is something that keeps us awake at night:

Americans generally don't fire sitting presidents

Only three sitting US presidents have been fired in the past 75 years, and that number could easily have been just one. After forgiving Richard Nixon, President Gerald Ford lost to Jimmy Carter with a screech. Carter barely won Wisconsin and Ohio and a change of 144,384 votes in New York would have reelected Ford.

In 1992, Bill Clinton beat George Bush, winning less than half the popular vote (43%), with 19% going to Independent Ross Perot, a plurality, but not a majority. Since the 1930s, only Ronald Reagan was able to successfully overthrow a serving president and beat him by a healthy margin – as a rule, Americans simply do not do so decisively, or regularly fire sitting presidents.

Trump's numbers are down much less than might be expected given, well, everything

Let's say the obvious: The United States has been turned upside down in recent months. The country has been virtually closed during the Covid-19 outbreak, and continued efforts to combat racism are fundamentally changing the United States. Sure, Trump's numbers have been affected, but the problem for Democrats is that they haven't dropped as low as their abysmal performance deserves.

The latest Fox News poll shows Biden is leading Trump by 12 points, compared to an eight-point lead in May. Simply put, the country is in tatters and Biden's lead has grown by just four points. No typos: Biden's lead has increased by just four points, as a wave of coronaviruses is taking over large swaths of states that generally vote red.

How is Biden today among white voters without a college degree in the decisive states Trump won in 2016? Biden's support, according to The New York Times / Siena College Poll, has grown him at one point with this group since October; That's the extent of the momentum Biden has gained by winning enough delegates to secure the Democratic nomination in reaction to underperforming Trump in the past four months. A single point!

What about non-white voters, many of whom take to the streets and demand justice and equality? Biden, according to the New York Times / Siena College poll, has made virtually no increase: just two points among black voters from 74% in October 2019 to 76% in the most recent poll and only one point among Hispanics, from 35% in October 2019 to 36% today.

In fact, according to a NPR / PBS / Marist poll from early June, 3 out of 10 non-white people strongly approve or approve of the job Trump is doing as president, a number that has only decreased by a single point since mid March. And the poll finds that 9% of black voters are supporting Trump today, essentially the same level of support that Donald enjoyed in 2016.

And Biden's margin with the critical emerging Latino segment of the population is not where it should be. She leads by 24 points compared to the 38 point margin Hillary Clinton won in 2016.

So after everything that has happened since George Floyd's death, including the repeated demonization of the president by Black Lives Matter protesters and the embrace of racist symbols, Biden is exactly where Clinton was with black voters, with a majority of your support, and it's working less well with Latinos. Biden's margin over Trump is 14 points less than Clinton's, which is not exactly a reassuring reality for us Democrats.

Summer polls are not predictions for November results

Surveys conducted during the summer may not reflect the results of the general elections. Recall that in July 1988, then Vice President George H. W. Bush was behind Michael Dukakis by 17 points and won the election by eight points in November.

In early September, President Harry Truman lost 13 points to Thomas Dewey, a race that Truman would win.

And four years ago, the June 2016 polls showed Hillary Clinton ahead of Donald Trump by 12 points, an advantage similar to what Biden enjoys today.

What is the takeaway food? Surveys are nothing more than a snapshot in time: they are neither a forecast, much less a prediction.

Strong economic marks for Trump

More than any other problem, voters choose a president over the state of the economy, and this is the only place where Trump remains strong. According to a Gallup poll, about half the country approves of its management of the economy.

The New York Times / Siena College poll also shows that in battlefield states, Trump's economic approval number is 56%, hardly an argument to show him the door.

Biden is mediocre

Democratic pundits love to fill the radio waves and praise Biden, who has been running a campaign that is mainly about letting Trump be Trump and not getting in the way of things like his failed Covid-19 response from the United States, his refusal to wear a mask in public and his threats against those protesting against systemic racism.

The other way to read that is that the Biden camp seems to have made up its mind to make the 2020 election a referendum on Trump: Biden simply doesn't need to advocate or advocate for his change agenda. The Lincoln Project, a coalition of Republican Never Trump consultants, is running a much more effective campaign to influence public opinion against Trump than the Biden camp right now.

Based on Biden's current performance and how he nearly lost the Democratic primary, and especially because of his poor performance in the debate.

Biden is not a strong enough candidate to win on his own: he still needs a lot of help from a troubled Donald Trump.

For Democrats, the stakes are high these days, but counting Trump is a mistake. Democrats must be prepared for the Trump machine to do everything possible to stay in power. From voter suppression to October surprise, anything is possible, and this race is far from over.