Derek Hill of the Tigers makes an incredible catch during intrasquad play

It's been a long time since baseball fans have seen incredible catches.

That ended on Wednesday.

During the game within the Detroit Tigers' squad, center fielder Derek Hill made an impressive over-the-shoulder grip. Hill fell when he was catching the ball and somehow it occurred to him.

"I've always been pretty defensively oriented, so I have very good instincts," Hill said, according to 97.1 The Ticket. "The ball started on my left side and faded onto my right side. I didn't have time to turn around and lift the ball, so I decided to do it over my shoulder and I was lucky, or at least that's what we'll call it. "

Hill, 24, was selected by the Tigers in the 2014 MLB Draft at Elk Grove High School in California. Until now he has spent his entire career in the team's minor league system.

Hill played 17 games in the Arizona Fall League late last year. He was 15 of 59 with three home runs and six RBIs. He hit .254 with an OPS of .798.

Earlier that year, he played for the Erie SeaWolves of the Double A East League. He hit 14 home runs with 45 RBIs and a batting average of .243.

Hill is part of the team's player pool, but it's unclear if he'll see any time at the major league level once the season begins later this month.