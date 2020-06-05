Deroy Mudock: Mattis Wrongly Criticizes Trump, Ignores Facts About Riots And President's Achievements

Former Defending Secretary James Mattis has some 7,000 books in your library. This makes the unbearable lightness of his public attack on President Trump all the more mysterious. If Mattis had read a bit first, he might not have written his anti-Trump empty side in the atlantic

"I have seen the events unfolding this week, angry and horrified," Mattis wrote Wednesday. He aligned himself with the thousands of Americans protesting the heinous murder of George Floyd on the knee of dismissed Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and three colleagues dismissed on May 25.

All four have been arrested and charged with causing or permitting Floyd's terrible death when Chauvin knelt on the neck of the handcuffed black man who was pinned and helpless on the ground, posing no threat to anyone. The other three officers did nothing to prevent Chauvin from killing Floyd, as Floyd desperately yelled that he couldn't breathe.

According to Mattis, people who demonstrate to protest Floyd's murder share "a healthy and unifying demand," specifically, "Equality of justice under the law." These words, chiseled over the entry of the United States Supreme Court, are central to the American creed.

And then Mattis went into a ditch.

He wrote: "We must not be distracted by a small number of lawbreakers."

That's just what I thought when riot smoke filled my Manhattan apartment last Saturday night. Don't cough too much, I told myself. "And don't be distracted by a small number of lawbreakers."

Mattis's words are almost poignantly naive, as if the cause of justice for Floyd had been tarnished by a hubcap of a stolen police car here or an overturned trash can there.

Mattis may be right. Let's stay calm and don't get distracted by breaking the law like:

The disfigurement of the Lincoln Memorial (in honor of the president who crushed slavery), the corruption of the anti-fascist World War II memorial, and the desecration of New York City's St. Patrick's Cathedral, the Los Angeles Congregation's Beth Israel Synagogue, and other houses of worship.

Bricks, stones, and other shells. that rioters have thrown into store windows and the skulls and faces of police officers. Brick trowels and rock boxes have mysteriously materialized along the protest routes. Objects and people have fled and been damaged.

The widespread looting of retail establishments, from Target to Macy’s to Rolex. Some of these attacks are organized crime, with choreographed crowds tearing down plywood, smashing underlying windows, and then prying open metal security doors before sliding in to clean the house. In Philadelphia, domestic terrorists have used dynamite to open ATM machines and slide cash inside.

The arson that has turned buildings to ash and heaps of rubble, including minority-owned companies. Minneapolis protesters cremated 190-unit low-income housing complex, in construction. Protesters in Washington, D.C., lit the St. John's Episcopal Church where all presidents since James Madison have worshiped. Fortunately, it was damaged, but it didn't catch fire.

The difficult situation of the Third Precinct of Minneapolis, that the barbarians raped, occupied and cremated, while the police officers fled. This signaled to all criminals that civilization had surrendered, and that it was an open season for society. The United States is still paying the high price for this dire capitulation.

Scores of police officers who have been attacked from coast to coast. On Thursday morning, the Drug Enforcement Administration warned law enforcement officers to inspect their vehicles for sabotage after a Brooklyn police officer discovered that the lug nuts on his personal car had loosened. Hours earlier, two New York police officers were shot and a third was stabbed in the neck. They are among approximately 350 law enforcement officers injured in the disorders so far. And retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn, 77, whose black life mattered as much as George Floyd's, was shot in the head while protecting a friend's pawn shop.

This dam Matiss then tried to nibble on Trump's head through this unfiltered slander: "Donald Trump is the first president in my life who is not trying to unite the American people, not even trying to try," Mattis was infuriated. Instead, it tries to divide us. We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. ”

This outright lie ignores the President's continued efforts for national unity, most ignored by the Trump-hating media, so they can claim he never tries to unite the country.

But Mattis can't blame the media malpractice for his refusal to acknowledge Trump's unifying comments in his first State of the Union address in January 2018.

Mattis was in the front row, with the rest of the cabinet, when President Trump said, "Tonight, I want to talk about what kind of future we are going to have and what kind of nation we are going to be. All of us together like an American team, people, and family. "Trump added:" Americans love their country. And they deserve a government that shows them the same love and loyalty in return. "

In his first month in office, President Trump welcomed about three dozen historically black college and university presidents into the Oval Office. He has vigorously championed these schools, provided them with a steady stream of federal funds, and found them corporate partners for student learning.

Trump has repeatedly signed and promoted the Opportunity Zones to bring economic vitality to low-income neighborhoods, many blacks and Hispanics.

Trump signed the First Step Law, making criminal justice reform a reality and reducing the mass incarceration of nonviolent criminals, something Black Lives Matter was a militant for and the eight-year Obama-Biden administration failed to deliver on.

The president defended Israel, signed measures to fight anti-Semitism, and hosted two Hanukkah receptions at the White House last December. It has also organized Iftar dinners with Muslim employees and diplomats to celebrate the end of Ramadan.

Before COVID-19 torpedoed the economy, Trump proclaimed the record black and Hispanic job that his pro-growth policies helped create.

"The memory of George Floyd is being disgraced by rioters, looters, and anarchists," Trump said Saturday in Cape Canaveral, Florida, in a reassuring and unifying speech. "Healing, I don't hate.; justice, not chaos is the mission at hand … Right now, the United States needs creation, not destruction; cooperation, not contempt; security, not anarchy. "

Mattis later criticized President Trump's statement that Trump could instruct the military to restore order in Washington after protesters set fire to the White House, wounded at least 60 members of the Secret Serviceand reportedly forced the commander-in-chief into a secure bunker.

"At home, we should use our military only when asked to do so by state governors, on very rare occasions," (against federal governors?) Mattis scolded.

Mattis should condemn the previous 12 presidents, from Thomas Jefferson to George H.W. Bush who has invoked the Insurrection Act of 1807 on 19 separate occasions to calm the unrest.

Without consulting the governors, Republican Ulysses S. Grant used this law in 1872 to send soldiers to South Carolina to hinder the Ku Klux Klan. Democrat deity John F. Kennedy cited this statute to stop the riots in Mississippi in 1962. Democrat hero Lyndon Johnson mobilized troops under this authority in 1968. Why? To suppress riots in Washington, D.C.!

For a man known for his good reading, James Mattis has humiliated himself by failing to investigate a few minutes before composing his flimsy and unpleasant rule against a struggling commander-in-chief who needs just as insignificant shots as another trip to the White House. bunker.

