Detroit police post video of man shooting at police before officers fatally shoot him

The body and camera images just released by Detroit police in a deadly shooting showing an officer show that the suspect shot at police before officers fatally shot him.

The death of 20-year-old Hakeem Littleton on the weekend of July 4 sparked protests across the city, but Police Chief James Craig said the video sheds light on rumors that Littleton was unarmed.

Craig said at a press conference Friday that Littleton was no more than 3 feet from officers when he suddenly pulled a semi-automatic pistol out of his pocket and began shooting at officers as they engaged.

"It is simply a miracle that he was not hit in the head," Craig said of the officer, who was unhurt.

Officers responded to a street party shooting during the Independence Day festivities and arrested a separate man, Darnell Sylvester, who had an arrest warrant pending against him for drug distribution.

Police were not investigating Littleton and did not plan to arrest him for anything, but Craig said Littleton, who was standing next to Sylvester during the arrest, said that "you are not going to take my man, in other words, take him into custody." before he started shooting at the police.

Littleton fired two shots before three officers responded to the fire with four shots. Littleton continued firing as he fell to the ground, firing two more shots that missed the police.

"I was using a .25 caliber blue steel automatic pistol. This is coming from body cameras as well as a camera on the dash of one of our scouts," Craig said. "There were eight shots fired in five seconds. Four fired by three officers, one officer fired two shots, and then four shots by the suspect.

"When Littleton raised the gun in his left hand, it was aimed at the officer's head," added Craig.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan beefed up the police account of the events and praised the chief for posting the video quickly, as protesters called "Defund the Police" in town.

"The video is clear that the officer was suddenly and unexpectedly shot," Duggan said on Twitter.

"Public confidence requires that citizens be able to judge for themselves the actions of our officers. I commend Chief Craig for moving so quickly to publish the video publicly," he added.

The incident occurred during a deadly weekend in the city, where several shootings occurred and dozens more occurred across the country.

Rising gun violence has fueled tensions across the country as protesters denounced police brutality and racial injustice stemming from George Floyd's death in Minneapolis in May.

Protesters outraged at Littleton's death turned "very violent," Craig said, throwing bottles, rocks and even a water cooler at officers with the 12th district of the Detroit Police Department. Officers deployed tear gas to divide the crowd and had several arrested.

"This officer is a hero even though he didn't have his gun on. He put his own life in danger when he was shot," Craig said of the shooting incident.

All officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation into the case.