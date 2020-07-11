Detroit police release footage showing Hakim Littleton shooting

When protesters took to the streets of Detroit on Friday, the police chief released a video of the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man by a police officer earlier that day, saying it shows that the use of force was justified.

Police Chief James Craig released the video from the police dashboard camera seven hours after the Hakim Littleton shooting, which had sparked furious protests in the area almost immediately afterward.

Chaos erupted in the west side neighborhood of San Juan near McNichols Road. More than 100 people started yelling at the police and throwing bricks and bottles at them for what they said was another case of police brutality against an innocent black man.

But the video clearly showed a man, apparently Littleton, pulling a pistol out of his pocket, pointing it at the head of a police officer and opening fire, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Three nearby officers responded quickly. The man fell before a police officer could shoot him down. He was pronounced dead soon after.

"We needed to get the facts out," said Craig.

Craig said the messages on social media had misled the public.

"It is always tragic when a police officer has to use force," Craig said, then added: "This instinctive reaction to not knowing the facts is a problem … it is inciting others."

Police told the Littleton family what happened and they accepted it.

"They were not happy," said Craig, "but they believed what we said, and I really appreciate it."

Why did Littleton point a gun at the cops?

"When Mr. Littleton was walking in the opposite direction, he heard that his friend was under arrest and then walked towards the officers," Craig told reporters. “Some comments were made. He was angry that his friend was arrested, and that's when he pulled out his gun. "

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said the video convinced him that the shooting was justified.

“Public trust requires that citizens be able to judge for themselves the actions of our officers. The video is clear that the officer was suddenly and unexpectedly shot. I commend Chief Craig for moving so fast to release the video publicly, ”said Duggan.

Police said Littleton, 20, was on probation for an unarmed robbery and felony conviction in 2017. Court records obtained by the Detroit Free Press indicate that he was initially charged with armed robbery. , but reached an agreement to plead guilty to a lesser charge that led to three years of probation.

Police also explained that the shooting occurred while police from the gang intelligence unit were investigating a July 5 shooting at a street party that left three people dead.