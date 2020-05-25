DigiTimes: Future AirPods will include & # 39; ambient light sensors & # 39;

Apple is reportedly looking to integrate light sensors into a new AirPods model today in the next two years. In a paid item, DigiTimes informs that ASE Technology could be involved in the manufacture of the sensors:

Apple is expected to incorporate ambient light sensors (ALS) into next-generation PAirPods‌ devices in the next 1-2 years, and Taiwan's ASE technology can handle the back-end process for the new component as it has been moved to buy more packaging machines, according to industry sources.

The report preview does not specify what function ambient light sensors would provide, but they may replace the optical sensors that AirPods currently use to detect when they are being used.

However, it is unclear why Apple would want to use a more advanced sensor type to replicate this existing functionality. DigiTimesSources often provide reliable information, but the site has a mixed record when it comes to interpreting that information and accurately deciphering Apple's plans. On that basis, it is conceivable that the sensors could be related to rumored health monitoring features such as heart rate and / or oxygen saturation in the blood of the ear.

Clip-on finger pulse oximeters work by illuminating red and infrared light through blood vessels, and a light detector measures the volume of oxygen in the blood based on the amount of light passing through the finger. These sensors can also be used to measure the pulse rate.

In hospitals, ear-based clip-on pulse oximeters work on the same principle and shine light through the earlobe. Part of the light is absorbed by the skin, and part not absorbed reaches the light sensor on the other side.

It's unclear if Apple could achieve a similar function without redesigning the way ‌AirPods‌ and AirPods Pro sit on the ear. As things stand, a more likely candidate for the technology would be Apple's fitness-oriented headphones: the Powerbeats Pro are similar in design to Freewavz's true wireless headphones, which feature built-in pulse oximeters to measure oxygen in the blood and heart rate.



At the beginning of last year DigiTimes He claimed that Apple would launch next-generation nextAirPods‌ with "health monitoring features" in the first half of 2019. While Apple released second-generation "AirPods" in March 2019, health monitoring intelligence was noticeably absent.

DigiTimes It receives an avalanche of data from the Asian supply chain, some of which it says belongs to prototypes or test products that never make it to market or change significantly before launch, skewing its accuracy. Given that warning, Apple may have delayed health monitoring features for a future ‌AirPods‌ model. We certainly know that Apple has explored how it could incorporate health monitoring features into future irAirPods‌.

An Apple patent describes a headphone-based fitness monitoring system that integrates an advanced biometric sensor that can detect physiological metrics including temperature, heart rate, perspiration levels, and more, through skin contact and through sensors. built-in motion.

Blood oxygen monitoring is useful for measuring fitness and recovery, but it can also reveal health conditions like sleep apnea and other problems. Apple is expected to activate the feature in a future Apple Watch model, and CEO Tim Cook has highlighted Apple's interest in health as a primary focus that could actually end up being "Apple's greatest contribution to humanity."