Disaster statement issued when Hurricane Hanna hits Texas

Hurricane Hanna has landed in Texas with winds reaching 90 mph.

The first storm of the hurricane season landed around 6 p.m. near the southern tip of Texas on Padre Island, just off the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Weather Service.

Governor Greg Abbott earlier hours issued a disaster declaration for 32 counties as the state grapples with an increase in coronavirus cases. The governor said the rescue and shelter plans will take into account the pandemic, with some shelters set up in hotels so that residents can remain socially distant.

"We cannot allow this hurricane to trigger a more catastrophically deadly event by fueling the further spread of COVID-19 that could lead to deaths," said Abbott.

NWS forecasts expect the storm to run through the state through Sunday, with 6 to 12 inches of rain through Sunday night.

Flash floods are the main concern in the state, although coastal waves could cause life-threatening waves and rip currents.

Hanna could also bring tornadoes Saturday in parts of the low to mid-Texas coastal plain.

A second storm, Hurricane Douglas, threatens to make landfall in Hawaii on Saturday night, according to NWS. After intensifying in the Pacific Ocean, that hurricane has weakened to a Category 2 storm with a wind speed of 105 mph.

"My administration is closely monitoring Hurricane Douglas off Hawaii and Hurricane Hanna, which has now made landfall in Texas," said President Donald Trump. tweeted Saturday night. "We continue to coordinate closely with both states."

The NWS warned that the storm could be "potentially passing dangerously close to or over the islands late tonight through Sunday night." The hurricane warnings went into effect Saturday in Hawaii and Maui counties, as well as Oahu.

“Our top priority is always the safety, health, and well-being of our residents and visitors. Take immediate steps to protect your families, loved ones, employees, and property. We ask everyone to closely follow the emergency instructions as we prepare for Hurricane Douglas, "Hawaii Governor David Ige said in a statement.

