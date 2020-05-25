Disney reportedly developing Genie Spinoff series for Will Smith

Will Smith had big shoes to fill when he took on the role of Genie in Disney's live action Aladdin remake, a part that was made famous on-screen by the late and cool Robin Williams. Whether he did justice to the great inhabitant of the blue lamp depends on who you ask, but one thing's for sure, it was bold on Smith's part to take on such an iconic role and try to reinvent him.

When the movie was released last year, there was a lot of scrutiny around Bad boys star. He was, after all, the best-billed actor and the hottest question was always going to be how his version of the Genie compared to Williams' much-loved portrayal in 1992. Well, it seems like Disney was more than satisfied with the way that As it turned out, we just heard that they want Smith to reprise the role on his own television show.

According to our sources, the same ones that told us that a Beauty and the Beast spin-off for Gaston is in process and that Aladdin is getting a sequel, both correct: Mouse House is willing to order a Genius miniseries directed by the Gemini man actor. Little is known about the project, but we are told that it will likely be a prequel to the live action. Aladdin and it will last a season, no doubt on Disney +.

Click to enlarge

Also, this might not be the only one. Aladdin follow-up that appears in Smith’s Genie. Following the success of the 2019 movie, Disney was reported to be moving forward with a sequel. This project is said to be in the scripting phase and could borrow elements from animated films. Jafar's return and Aladdin and the King of Thieves. Director Guy Ritchie received a tip to return, but so far there has been no official confirmation of this.

It is not clear whether the Genius The prequel will hit Disney + before the sequel hits theaters, but we'll keep you posted on both projects when the information leaks from the magic lamp.