Disney reportedly wants Angelina Jolie and Will Smith for Kingdom Hearts Show

There is a new one kingdom hearts TV show in development for Disney +, and while not much is known about it yet, we've begun to hear a bit about what worlds and characters might be appearing in the project.

However, before we dive in, we should note that Mouse House currently has two property-based series in the works, one is a live-action show and the other is lively. And when it comes to the former, it seems the studio is aiming high when it comes to casting. In fact, according to sources close to WGTC, the same ones that told us live-action remakes of Bambi and Robin Hood are in development, and a Beauty and the Beast The spin-off for Gaston is in the works, all of which was correct: Disney is watching Angelina Jolie and Will Smith for appearances in the series.

Apparently, each episode will travel to a different Disney movie world, and they want Jolie and Smith to make a cameo for the episodes where they go to the movies. Pernicious and Aladdin worlds, respectively. Of course, it would certainly be a huge blow if Disney could get two of Hollywood's biggest names to make any kind of appearance on the TV show, and while we still don't know what scale this production will be, if names like these they are being discussed in the discussions, one imagines that it will be quite large.

In fact, few franchises have such a vast group to take advantage of as kingdom hearts It does, so there is some logic that this will be a substantial exit. Last years Kingdom Hearts III he drew his characters largely from animated classics, including Toy Story, The Lion King, Monsters inc. (Easier to translate to a game). The only exception was the pirates of the Caribbean world. Imagine if Johnny Depp returned as Jack Sparrow, only on television. It couldn't be worse than Pirates 4 or 5 5, straight?

Tell us, though, what you would think of Angelina Jolie and Will Smith dipping their fingers into the kingdom hearts TV show? Sounds awful? Does it sound magical? Whatever your polarizing views are, leave them in a comment section below. I know someone who is a complete kingdom hearts crazy, and I've had a lot of conversations about that. It seems like I will hold out more when this show comes out.