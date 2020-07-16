Disney World reopens Epcot and Hollywood Studios

Editor's Note: Julie Tremaine is visiting Epcot today for CNN Travel. You can read updates on your visit throughout the day here. Tremaine was one of the first visitors to the Magic Kingdom on Saturday. She is an award-winning travel and food writer. Read his work at Travel-Sip-Repeat.com.

Today, Disney's Epcot Park and Hollywood Studios opened their doors to guests for the first time since they closed on March 15 (Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom opened on July 11).

The reopening of Epcot and Hollywood Studios also comes at a very busy time for the global entertainment giant: Disneyland Paris in France opened earlier today, while Disneyland Hong Kong closed just a month after the reopening due to an increase in cases of Covid-19 there.

Back in the U.S., the Florida Department of Health reported another 10,181 cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases reported during the pandemic to at least 301,810, according to new numbers released by the Department of Florida Health.

Despite troubling numbers, Disney argues that its recently improved safety protocols, such as hand sanitizer, mandatory masks, and social distancing, are sufficient protection to keep cast members (their term for employees) and guests in the safe. resort hotels and theme parks. .

With Disney World looking to reopen in mid-July, CEO Bob Chapek explains why mandatory wearing of face masks and social distancing won't spoil the fun.

"The world is a different place, but we feel really prepared to operate in this new environment we are in," Disney Parks, Experiences and Products president Josh D & # 39; Amaro told CNN Business on 11 September. July.

At the opening of the Magic Kingdom on July 11, images of long lines at Guest Services, where park attendants solve any ticket issues before entering the park, circulated on social media as proof that Disney was not applying social distancing protocols.

"I haven't even reached the door yet and my heart is pounding in my chest. I just had to go through an opposite traffic lane while there is a densely crowded line for guest services. This is unacceptable, and I haven't He even made it to the park yet. "

That lesson is one that Disney learned the hard way.

What's going on at Epcot?

Today, at the international entrance to Epcot at the rear of the park, there was a cast member managing social distancing on the temperature control line.

The line extended almost to the closest hotel, Disney & # 39; s Beach Club Resort, but it moved quickly and there were no discernible problems with elevated temperatures waiting in the sun to be reviewed when CNN Travel was online.

"This will be the longest line of the day, I promise," said the cast member who monitors social distancing.

Epcot closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. CNN Travel is inside the park today, reopening day. Alex Menéndez / Getty Images

At Epcot doors, long lines for temperature controls were the only delay.

Contactless baggage screening and tickets cut interpersonal contact and didn't have to wait at all around the 11 a.m. opening, at least at the international gate.

& # 39; Give a good welcome! & # 39;

Inside the door, cast members holding flags from the international showcase greeted and greeted guests. "Welcome back!" one said. "Drink plenty of water. Eat all foods."

In addition to the modified entry and an unusually enthusiastic welcome, the scene looks pretty much the same as it had before Epcot closed in March.

The main difference: all the photos in front of the park's iconic dome are of people in masks. (Disney said its photographers won't shoot anyone who doesn't wear a mask.)

In the dome

To enter Mouse Gear, Epcot's premier gift shop, there was a line of approximately 15 socially estranged groups. Julie Tremaine

The park is under construction, as part of the renovation Disney announced at its 2019 D23 Conference. Almost everything Future World is blocked by construction barriers.

The central plaza just after the iconic Epcot dome is completely blocked from foot traffic. To enter Mouse Gear, Epcot's main gift shop, there was a line of about 15 socially estranged groups at 12:30 p.m.

One thing not under construction: the Epcot dome.

That dome houses the Earth Spaceship, one of the original attractions that opened in 1982 on Epcot's debut. A renewal of that trip was scheduled for this year, it was supposed to close in May, but those plans are on indefinite hold due to the pandemic.

The original trip is still operational, but due to new security protocols, the interactive touchscreen shows that people use after the trip ends is not available now.

Food and the World Showcase

The Epcot International Food & Wine Festival coincides with the day of the reopening. About 20 deployable food kiosks are scattered throughout the World Showcase, including locations in Brazil (above), Hawaii, China, and Morocco. Julie Tremaine

Not everything at Epcot is open yet.

At the World Showcase, many of the restaurants are still closed. The Italy Pavilion and the Mexico Pavilion have operational restaurants, but in the France Pavilion, all restaurants and bakeries are closed.

Typically, the festival occurs in the fall, but this year, it was also launched on the park's opening day. Twenty different pop-up food kiosks are scattered throughout the World Showcase, from as far away as Hawaii, China, Morocco and Brazil.

A big difference from Epcot's reopening: the international program is currently suspended.

Normally, the people who work in each of the international pavilions in the World Showcase are from that country (or in the case of Africa, continent). With pandemic travel restrictions, Disney had to suspend the program. Most of the people who work in the wards are Americans.

However, there are some exceptions. Some of the cast members in France are French; They decided to stay in Florida instead of going home.

"Why would we want to leave?" one said. "The weather is beautiful in Orlando. We have nothing to complain about here."

The situation of the mask

Before Epcot's opening, some critics speculated that wearing masks would be a problem in the park. At the World Showcase, people are encouraged to stroll around with a drink in hand and graze between different food areas.

But in CNN Travel's observation, people have largely adhered to Disney's mask policy. Tables and benches are placed in socially distant places, and people use them to eat, then put on their masks to walk to the next area.

In times of increased attendance, unmasked people walking and eating are likely to be more troublesome, but on opening day with little assistance, it has been easy to stay away from others while taking off your mask to eat or drink.

A park in transition

Even before the pandemic forced Epcot to close, this was a park in transition.

The changes Disney announced at the D23 conference promised a park that honored its retro futuristic heritage but also brought the experience up to date with more exciting attractions from Disney hits like "Ratatouille" and "Guardians of the Galaxy."

Most of the construction was closed during the pandemic. There are currently no updates on when the attractions will open.

Originally, Remy & # 39; s Ratatouille Adventure was scheduled to open this summer. As Florida coronavirus numbers continue to fluctuate and people continue to visit (or choose not to visit) the parks, we'll see what the rest of this year has for Epcot and the rest of the Disney empire.