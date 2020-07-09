Do you feel like you belong at work?

It may seem like a strange question, but the answer is important.

Feeling that you are part of the team and that they see and support you at work is a big part of being happy in your career, he reports. CNN Business & # 39; Jeanne Sahadi. Employees who have a sense of belonging are more likely to stay and succeed, which is good news for employers.

But a new study found that white workers report a greater sense of belonging than their black, Hispanic, and Asian colleagues.

"Employees who belong to groups that have not traditionally been represented in the workplace enter their careers at a disadvantage and begin a journey riddled with reminders that they are out of the norm; that they are & # 39; others & # 39;" , indicates the report.

So what can employers do to help promote a better sense of belonging?

For starters, they should proactively and regularly consult with employees due to all the tensions in the world right now, Sahadi writes. The key is to listen to your concerns and identify ways you can help address some of the concerns.

Providing regular feedback is also important: this allows workers the opportunity to adjust their performance to meet expectations. But it must be honest and specific to be useful.

Increasing accessibility to senior leaders can also lead to a better sense of belonging in the workplace.

Saving more American jobs

Here's a title that no country wants: home to the largest increase in unemployment in any major economy.

But here we are.

And now it's time for Congress to act to restore and preserve jobs in the United States, writes Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody & # 39; s Analytics; Jared Bernstein, Principal Investigator, Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, and Antonio Weiss, Investigator, Harvard Kennedy School for Business and Government's Mossavar-Rahmani Center for CNN business prospects.

Coronavirus is a global problem, but other countries, such as Germany and Australia, have employee retention programs that have controlled unemployment rates, they point out.

The plans provide government funds to companies to keep employees on the payroll in times of economic uncertainty. They help families make ends meet and also put less pressure on the country's unemployment insurance system.

Plus, keeping workers connected with their employers can lead to a smoother, stronger recovery, according to the trio.

But there could be some downsides to retention programs if they remain in place for too long, including higher unemployment and slower economic growth. And of course you also have to consider the cost.

Do not hold your breath

It will be a long time before we see unemployment return to pre-pandemic levels.

In February, the unemployment rate was 3.5%. The Congressional Budget Office said last week that it estimates the rate will remain well above that level until after 2030.

In addition, the 10-year average unemployment rate is forecast to be 6.1%, a large increase from the 4.2% rate that was forecast in January, reports CNN Business & # 39; Anneken Tappe.

But given that much remains unknown, including changes in consumer behavior (which changes will remain and which are temporary?) And even the virus itself (how and when will it disappear?), The agency warned that the forecast depends of many uncertainties.

Read more about the CBO's projections and what it means for the American job market and economy.

The approximate entry of Generation Z into working life

Internships First jobs. Getting ready for college.

For many Gen Z & # 39; ers, this was supposed to be a great summer.

But then the pandemic struck. And everyone's plans stopped.

Covid recession pain is widespread, but for the younger generation, the scars will be deep.

Members of Generation Z had the potential to narrow the inequality gap in the United States, he writes. CNN Business & # 39; Jazmin Goodwin. Their earning potential was promising, and the job market was limited, resulting in companies expanding their applicant groups. This is all good news for young job seekers and for closing the economic disparity gap.

Oh, what a difference a few months can make.

Now, the Z & # 39; ers generation could face a permanent decline in profits. And black youth could be hit particularly hard. This group faces higher unemployment and often earns less than their white peers with the same levels of education, Goodwin reports.

And while the current economic climate may be detrimental to all young workers, it is even more difficult for young black workers to overcome.

Click here to read more about the impact of the pandemic on Generation Z.

Recovery Tracking

The jobs are coming back. But not all states are seeing the same rate of recovery.

Curious to see how your state is doing when it comes to long-term unemployment?

Check out this interactive chart that provides up-to-date information on jobless claims by state, along with other helpful economic indicators like mortgage rates, personal savings rates, and consumer loans.

Break

The fatigue of the virtual meeting is real. Just ask your brain.

A Microsoft study found that brain wave markers that indicate overwork and stress are higher during video meetings than other work tasks.

To help, Microsoft is pulling us out of the confines of our separate boxes during meetings and uniting us all.

The company announced the Together mode at its Teams video meetings that put all of the participants' images into a shared background (an auditorium to start with) in an effort to make everyone feel more connected.

If only Microsoft could figure out how to bring office snacks to our meetings, I bet that would help, too.