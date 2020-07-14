Donald Trump's strangest belief

"I know many in business and politics that run endlessly, in some cases to a point of exhaustion. It is their number one passion in life, but no one complains. My 'exercise' is playing, almost never during the week, a quick round of golf. Obama played longer and much longer rounds, no problem. When I play, Fake News CNN, and others, park anywhere to take a picture, and then yell "President Trump is playing golf. "Actually, I play VERY fast, I do a lot of work on the golf course, and I also get a little exercise. Not bad!"
Trump's repeated mention of "exercise" in those tweets reminded me of what I consider to be the strangest (and one of the smallest) beliefs that the President carries: his theory of the battery of life energy.
"Apart from golf, he considers exercise to be wrong, arguing that a person, like a battery, is born with a finite amount of energy."
"After college, after Trump largely abandoned his personal athletic interests, he came to see time spent playing sports as wasted time. Trump believed that the human body was like a battery, with a finite amount of energy, that the exercise just wore out. Then it didn't work. When he learned that John O & # 39; Donnell, one of his top casino executives, was training for an Ironman triathlon, he admonished him: & # 39; You are going to die young for this & # 39 ; ".
Basically, Trump believes that exercise is, in fact, bad for you: it unnecessarily depletes your life battery. This is not supported by science.
But it appears to be the reason Trump has been reluctant to follow the White House doctor's advice in recent years for more exercise, and has been defensive about it.
Golf, of course, is exempt from Trump's skepticism about exercise. That is why his rounds on Saturday and Sunday were his 276 and 277 visits to one of his golf clubs during his presidency.
Point: Trump has many strange views informed by superstition and anecdotal evidence instead of science and real data. The battery theory of life force is the strangest.