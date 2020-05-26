Doug Liman to direct Tom Cruise in a movie to be shot in outer space

Tom Cruise at spaaaaace! Earlier this month, it was revealed that Tom Cruise would be heading where no other actor had gone before, as he will partner with Space X and Elon Musk's NASA to shoot a movie in outer space on the International Space Station. Well, that project has taken the next step since Deadline has reported that Doug Liman (EDGE OF TOMORROW) has signed on to direct the film.

RELATED: NASA Confirms Tom Cruise Will Shoot a Movie on the International Space Station

The deadline says that Doug Liman has been involved in the project from the beginning, as the director actually developed the project alongside Tom Cruise, and Liman will write the first draft of the script and will produce the film alongside Cruise. The project is still in the early stages, and it's difficult to say when production will start, but there will certainly be a comprehensive pre-production period, as both the cast and crew will need to train very hard to travel to the International Space Station. . NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine confirmed the news earlier this month, saying "NASA is excited to be working with (Tom Cruise) on a movie aboard the (International Space Station)! We need popular means to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to realize @ NASA's ambitious plans."As for how Elon Musk's Space X will be involved, it is highly likely that Tom Cruise is heading to the ISS aboard Space X's Crew Dragon, which will launch his first manned mission to the ISS tomorrow.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=47sNJYLZMe8 (/ embed)

RELATED: Nat Geo's The Right Stuff Trailer Releases Before Fall Premiere

While many suspected Tom Cruise might save a trip to outer space for one of the upcoming MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE sequels, writer / director Christopher McQuarrie previously teased that they had performed some crazier stunts for Tom Cruise to tackle in the new films. "We've uncovered three obscene things that are making me terrify, that make helicopter chasing look like toy toys.McQuarrie said. Speaking of MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE, production of the following installments of the long-running franchise was underway before COVID-19 forced them to close. As a result, the release dates of the two films were pushed back. , with MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 7 now ready to hit theaters November 19, 2021, with MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 8 following in November 4, 2022.