Download FAUG Game APK on Talkshubh

After the ban of PUBG in India, a new battle royale game called FAUG Game has been launched by Akshay Kumar. FAUG game, also called as FAU G Game and Fauji Game is a war game in which people will fight like PUBG. The game is being designed by Ncore Games. FAUG Game download can be done on Talkshubh.

Because of being associated with Chinese companies, PUBG has been banned with many other such games. If you want to enjoy game like PUBG, do download FAUG game now.

How to download FAUG Game?

Go to talkshubh website

Search for FAUG Game

Check download link

Click on it and download APK

Install FAUG Game and start playing

Anyone can free download this android game on their phone.

Launch date of FAUG game has not been yet announced, but their is a chance that they may launch the game in October. Release date of FAUG game is yet under consideration. Once announced, we’ll update the news here on our website.

FAUG Full form

On his official twitter handle, Akshay Kumar tweeted that FAU-G stands for Fearless and United Guards of India. The game is dedicated to Indian army and will have many information related to Indian Army in-built there.