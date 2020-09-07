Download FAUG Game APK on Talkshubh

After the ban of PUBG in India, a new battle royale game called FAUG Game has been launched by Akshay Kumar. FAUG game, also called as FAU G Game and Fauji Game is a war game in which people will fight like PUBG. The game is being designed by Ncore Games. FAUG Game download can be done on Talkshubh.
Because of being associated with Chinese companies, PUBG has been banned with many other such games. If you want to enjoy game like PUBG, do download FAUG game now.
Contents
How to download FAUG Game?
- Go to talkshubh website
- Search for FAUG Game
- Check download link
- Click on it and download APK
- Install FAUG Game and start playing
FAUG Game launch updates
Launch date of FAUG game has not been yet announced, but their is a chance that they may launch the game in October. Release date of FAUG game is yet under consideration. Once announced, we’ll update the news here on our website.
FAUG Full form
On his official twitter handle, Akshay Kumar tweeted that FAU-G stands for Fearless and United Guards of India. The game is dedicated to Indian army and will have many information related to Indian Army in-built there.