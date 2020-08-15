Dr. Ahmad Khawaja of Allied Wallet – Recognized as WWBR’s CEO of the Year

Dr. Ahmad Khawaja, the CEO of Allied Wallet – an award-winning provider of global payment services including online payment processing, mobile, and prepaid card services has been into the limelight since its success. Recently, he was featured as the CEO of the Year on the cover of Worldwide Business Review. Allied Wallet has seen a multi-billion-dollar success and the best about the company is that it only continues to grow. Certainly, it had been possible only due to the guidance and leadership of its fearlessly innovative CEO. Dr. Ahmad Khawaja who is featured on the cover of Worldwide Business Review in an article that was entitled, “The Man Behind the Virtual World.” The publication says that it has only been possible due to the optimistic mindset of such a CEO who had an amazing vision, and thus, he guided his team accordingly to turn all his dreams into a reality.

Dr Ahmad Khawaja: hands-on approach in improving the team

Dr. Khawaja’s hands-on approach has enabled him to gain powerful insights about different factors that had eventually helped him to improve his services across the world. He looked into provisions about how to provide better for his team, his customers, and even the customers of his merchants. Dr. Khawaja said, “… I decided to work with my staff to ensure that they feel comfortable with me and that I am one of them.” He is one of those individuals who never considers himself to be any different from the rest of his team. He participates with them in all sorts of activities, and works with them, as well as, he encourages them all the time to keep doing better.

Allied Wallet: A positive work environment

Allied Wallet is continually ranked as one of the best companies to work for in the whole world. Dr. Khawaja prides himself on providing a positive work environment, and he says that it is essential to provide the best solution for his customers and consumers all over the world. When Dr Ahmad Khawaja was asked about the best thing about being a CEO; he told it to the WWBR, “…it is about seeing things done correctly…ensuring that [we] are achieving goals and that our merchants are doing the same. The merchants must have reliable services, something that I can provide so that makes me feel proud of myself, the company, and my team.”

Dr. Ahmad Khawaja is recognized as the top CEO in the world for his accomplishments and his dedication to his company. Allied Wallet is repeatedly recognized for their top-rated payment services, and it has been continuing to make this record for itself year after year. Allied Wallet and its CEO, Dr Khawaja – the two are correlated and Allied Wallet will continue to see multi-billion-dollar success in the new year. Of course, the positive work environment and its culture plays a vital role in the making!