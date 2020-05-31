Dr. Andy Khawaja of Allied Wallet – the $18 Billion Man – MEA Markets Calls

The CEO Dr Andy Khawaja, of Allied Wallet is recognised as a globally leading provider of online payment processing. The company is known for offering various payment solutions in 196 countries all over the world. Recently, the CEO was featured on the cover of MEA Markets as the $18 Billion Man. On an interview that was conducted based on his new plans for expansion in the Middle East. The MEA Markets wrote a cover feature wherein the team was praising the Allied Wallet. Dr. Andy Khawaja was calling it ‘America’s fastest growing online credit card processor’ for major achievements post its foundation years ago by Dr. Andy Khawaja himself.

Allied Wallet: Business strategies from Dr Andy Khawaja

Dr Andy Khawaja has been interviewed and commended globally for his potential to lead. He was also asked about his business strategies, which further led him to the success of earning $18 billion fortune. He further said that he never kept his primary goal to earn the fortune. He has always aimed to provide a product and a service that will improve the economy as well as innovate the payment methodology, thereby protecting both the buyers and sellers to participate in safe transactions.

Allied Wallet: Growth of $18 billion

Dr. Andy Khawaja said in the interview that he did not reach a multi billion-dollar net worth in a single day. He even said that he couldn’t reach his level of success overnight. The success that we are witnessing today is a product of perseverance and his dedication with which he had worked through all these years to give something back. He said that motivation is a big part of his life. He has always been motivated to do something for the betterment of the society. The $18 billion man further added on to this saying that motivation is all about what we can do for others, and not about our own selves. Thus, he worked ahead with an intention to flourish his business in a motif of giving back to the society, thus, creating a service that will enable the other businesses to flourish. Thus, the payment processing is a key contributor in determining the success of Allied Wallet and making its CEO, Dr Andy Khawaja titled as the $18 Billion man.