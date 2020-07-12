Dr. Dark on the & # 39; peak of Texas coronavirus: more people have died there & # 39; than those who died during the attacks of September 11 & # 39;

Emergency medicine doctor Dr. Cedric Dark joined "America & # 39; s News HQ" on Saturday and headed for the coronavirus spike in Texas, comparing it to his experience in New York City during the terrorist attacks of 11 of September.

"Yesterday was the deadliest day in Texas in this pandemic. More than 100 people died. And I have seen reports that refrigerated trucks are arriving in Texas to handle the bodies because there are not enough spaces in the morgues," Dark said.

"This is something I experienced another time when I was in medical school, 2001. During September 11, I went to medical school in New York. From my 14th floor I was able to see the chief medical officer's office." The examiner and I could see rows of refrigerated trucks, a white tarp that carried the bodies of the people who died in the collapse of the Twin Towers, "he continued.

"But just to put it in perspective, more people have died in Texas from COVID than those who died during the September 11 attacks," added Dark.

Dark reacted to reports of a mutation of the new coronavirus seen around the world that some believe could make the virus more contagious.

"It just means that it is much easier for the disease to spread. And for more people to become infected. And what that really means is that people should take this seriously. We have to make sure that everyone is hiding when they are in public, "Dark said. "People need to distance themselves socially from people who are not in their homes because if we don't, we will lose control of the virus."

The doctor was asked if the masks should have a federal mandate, which Dark said should not be the case unless the pandemic worsens nationwide.

"I think health care is provided better, very, very locally. And so, you know, what we should be doing is trying to get local politicians to make decisions at all costs if we can," Dark said. "I think right now it should be a state-by-state decision. But if it gets to the point where it's overwhelming the entire country, then I would ask the president to make that request as well."