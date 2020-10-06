Dr. Kumar Shubham – Insights on Influencer Marketing/Customer Oriented Vision of Marketing

‘Influencer marketing’, a term we listen in our everyday lives, more of a buzz word in today’s time; is a platform for endorsements, and product placement from influencers who have adequate expert knowledge of the field. Being a marketing influencer Dr. Kumar Shubham talks about the importance of getting brands attention.

As per statistics businesses are earning USD 6.50 for every USD 1 spent on influencer marketing. Dr. Kumar Shubham, Entrepreneur, Co-Founder, and Director at Double Click Solutions and KMcapital believes in relationship-driven marketing and promotes music artists on digital platforms. Dr. Kumar believes that anyone who is from the field of digital marketing services is a marketing influencer as they are aware of the ‘brand improvement awareness’, the one who boosts your content strategy or the one assisting you in reaching the target audience influences and impacts your brand.

Dr. Shubham supposes to achieve the above objectives; it is imperative to have a clear vision of the client’s requirements, which is essential to have a complete understanding of the requirements to achieve their desired goals.

“Customer service shouldn’t just be a department, it should be the entire company” – Tony Hsieh

Here are a few out of the box tips by Dr. Kumar Shubham to determine campaign goals, and allot a budget for an effective campaign:

Understanding the need of community value

Dr. Kumar implies that core principles and standards must be structured and a framework must be set up for ease of understanding for all. The vision, mission, the strategy of the company, goals, budgets etc. must be clear to all. Unity of command must be followed.

Usage of Technology

Dr. Kumar has a technologically rich academic background and has known and seen the benefits quite closely, therefore with the advancement in technology he suggests one must keep innovating especially in today’s constant changing dimension.

Learning from Past Campaign

Dr. Kumar believes past campaigns are the best masters to learn from, any mistake in past campaigns must always be introspected and improved. No mistake should be committed twice to make sure the campaign is constantly improving.

Regular Insights

Dr. Kumar emphasis on regular insights and analyzing the growth metrics as it is the key for a successful campaign. The previous records must be referred while planning or executing the campaign to make sure accurate results can be obtained.

“Instead of focusing on the competition, focus on the customer.” Scott Cook

On the same tangent, sir holds, to become a successful influencer one must define their niche and make sure to pick a proper platform, know and understand the clients properly, prioritize and customize the content according to the needs and requirements of the clients. One other important factor is the ‘Hashtag game’ along with consistency for the promotion for a lucrative campaign. As per Hub Spot 2020, 70% of marketers are actively investing in content marketing.

Dr. Kumar Shubhham vocalizes, “It’s hard for people at the start to believe over you. It may happen that they don’t take influencers seriously but you have to work hard to prove yourself; business ethics is one of the important tips he gives about being a successful digital marketer.”

Dr. Kumar Shubham closes his statements by communicating the importance of keeping transparency with the clients and not hiding or concealing anything from them to enlarge the client base and maximize the profits. The presence of the company should be accurate and powerful as it leads to customer loyalty which is a very important factor. As what Jeff Bezos quotes, “Your brand is what other people say about you when you’re not in the room.”