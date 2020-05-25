Drew McIntyre talks about being booed when fans can attend live events again | Newsdio

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently appeared on the Gorilla Position podcast. The WWE champion would debate a number of topics from his recent career, including his WrestleMania victory against Brock Lesnar, the & # 39; external & # 39; athletes who continue to challenge the Scottish superstar and how the crowd might react to him when fans re-enter the arenas. .

"I mean it is now!" Drew McIntyre joked when asked if possible reactions from the crowd were playing on his mind. "Na, I feel pretty good about things. Obviously, the live crowd is where we get our instant response, but also social media. As I said before, [we have] a billion followers on social media, so I'm aware of how people react, how they feel about things. "

McIntyre elaborated and said, "I've said in the past that social media can be a little bit negative at times, but since I won the title? They [the fans] have been very positive, and every week they are very positive. And there are comments that they are coming together behind me, which is great because they know that in the end I'm just a wrestling fan who made it. I'm working as hard as I can. I think you see, hopefully, the passion it comes through the camera when I'm out there. "

McIntyre would end by describing how he plans to be the first person to appear in front of the crowd when WWE is finally able to host live events once again. Do you know how when we reached the sands? I want to be the first to go out. I don't want any dark games, I don't want any Main Event tapping or anything we do before starting RAW. I'll do my best and harass Vince [McMahon] until he says, "Okay, Drew, you can do this." I want to be the first person to come out of that curtain. The fans will have rage to come back. "

If you use any part of the quotes in this article, credit Gorilla Position Podcast with an h / t to WrestlingNews.co for transcription