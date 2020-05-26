Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho Moves to a Spring 2021 Release

Those eager for Edgar Wright's upcoming feature film LAST NIGHT IN SOHO might be disappointed to hear that the film has been delayed until next year. Originally, Focus Features had set a September 25 release date for the Anya Taylor-Joy thriller, though due to complications stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, the film will now make its debut in April 23, 2021.

Wright tweeted the new release date Tuesday morning, revealing to fans that he is still about to complete the movie: "Racked by someone else's past, but we'll see each other in the future … Admittedly, #LastNightInSoho is not finished yet due to Covid 19. But, I am excited for everyone to experience it, on a big screen near you, the April 23, 2021. "

Haunted by someone else's past, but we'll see each other in the future … It's true, #LastNightInSoho It's not finished yet due to Covid 19. But, I'm excited to have everyone experience it, on a big screen near you, on April 23, 2021. @LastNightInSoho @FocusFeatures @universaluk pic.twitter.com/zmPnAZICkb – edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 26, 2020

In LAST NIGHT IN SOHO, a young woman passionate about fashion design can mysteriously enter the 1960s where she meets her idol, a stunning aspiring singer. But the 1960s in London is not what it seems, and time seems to be falling apart with grim consequences.

Directed by EMMA's Anya Taylor-Joy, the time-changing horror story also stars Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie (JOJO RABBIT), Matt Smith (DOCTOR WHO, MORBIUS), Michael Ajao, Synnøve Karlsen, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp and Rita Tushingham. In addition to serving as the film's director, Wright also co-wrote the script with Penny dreadful writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

While delays are surely a drag, Wright has always struck me as a filmmaker worth waiting for. We hope LAST NIGHT IN SOHO comes as a true banger once a new year is on the horizon.